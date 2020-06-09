Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Growth Predicted at 20% Till 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "ICS Security Market by Security Type (Network, Application, Endpoint, Database), Component (Solution [Firewall, SCADA Encryption, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Intrusion Detection & Prevention, IAM, DDoS, Data Loss Prevention, Virtualization Security, SIEM, UTM], Service [Managed, Integration & Consulting, Audit & Reporting, Risk Management]), Application (Power and Energy, Critical Manufacturing, Mining, Water Utility, Transportation, Chemical), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of ICS security solutions will cross $12 billion by 2026. The growing penetration of IoT, connected devices, and increasing cyberattacks on critical infrastructure systems are fueling market growth.

Major players operating in the industrial control systems (ICS) security market are Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Kaspersky Lab, and Trend Micro Inc.

The ICS endpoint security segment will expand at 15% CAGR during the forecast timeline. The demand to secure and protect network end devices, such as desktop PCs, mobile devices, and laptops, from cyberthreats is supporting ICS security market growth. Endpoint security provides encrypted framework to protect network infrastructure from potential threats of data breaches and attacks on network infrastructure that may result in network malfunction. Endpoint security solutions also help in securing weak connections and strengthening network infrastructure.

The Unified Threat Management (UTM) solution segment is expected to showcase a steady growth of over 20% through 2026 due to numerous benefits offered by UTM over other security solutions. The UTM solutions combine multiple security services and functionalities that assist organizations to protect networks from malware attacks and other security threats. In addition, it enables the management of diverse security functions using a single administration console.

The power and energy application segment held a major share of the global ICS security market in 2019 and is predicted to show dominance in the coming years. The enterprises operating in the energy industry are rapidly adopting IoT and robotics systems. This makes them prone to cyber-attacks and system vulnerabilities. The energy sector is the most vulnerable vertical for ICS attacks and has been one of the most affected industries over the past five to seven years.

The risk management service segment will witness the highest growth rate of over 35% from 2020 to 2026. The need to secure industrial critical infrastructure from cyberattacks is driving enterprises to adopt risk management services. The risk analysis service providers assist in handling and evaluating cyber security risks in ICS environment. This helps companies to make necessary changes and take security measures to secure overall network infrastructure.

North America ICS security market is anticipated to hold a revenue share of around 30% by 2026. Increasing investments and rising cyberattacks in the oil & gas industry in the U.S. are supporting the demand for ICS security solutions. In addition, government authorities are investing in projects to support the development of security solutions for industrial infrastructures. Furthermore, companies are developing innovative security solutions to reduce cyber risks.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 ICS Security Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Features/benefits of ICS security solutions

3.3 Industry segmentation

3.4 ICS security industry landscape

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.5.1 Impact by region

3.5.1.1 North America

3.5.1.2 Europe

3.5.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.1.4 LAMEA

3.5.2 Impact on R&D

3.5.3 Impact on growth strategy and business model

3.6 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.7 Top 10 threats and countermeasures for ICS security

3.7.1 Social engineering and phishing

3.7.2 Malware infection through internet and intranet

3.7.3 Human errors and sabotage

3.7.4 Infiltration of malware through removable media and external hardware

3.7.5 Technical malfunctions and unavoidable accidents

3.7.6 Control components connected to the internet

3.7.7 Compromising of cloud and extranet components

3.7.8 Intrusion through remote access

3.7.9 Compromising of smartphones in the production environment

3.7.10 DDoS attacks

3.8 IT/OT

3.8.1 Major cyber-attacks on ICS components

3.8.2 OT/IT Convergence

3.8.3 IT/OT challenges

3.8.4 IT/OT cyber security practices

3.9 Technology & innovation landscape

3.9.1 Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS)

3.9.2 AI and machine learning

3.10 Regulatory landscape

3.10.1 The ISA/IEC 62443 standard

3.10.2 NIST SP 800-53

3.10.3 Critical Infrastructure Protection Mandates (NERC)

3.10.4 The Security of Network and Information Services Directive (NIS Directive) (EU)

3.10.5 IT Security ACT (Germany)

3.10.6 Cybersecurity Law (China)

3.11 Industry impact forces

3.11.1 Growth drivers

3.11.2 Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

3.12 Porter's Analysis

3.12.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.12.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.12.3 Threat of new entrants

3.12.4 Threat of substitutes

3.13 PESTEL analysis

3.14 Growth potential analysis

