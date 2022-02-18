Industrial Control Systems Market in Europe to Grow by USD 4.30 Mn | Technavio

Industrial Control Systems Market In Europe 2022-2026: Emerging Opportunities with Key players

ABB Ltd. - The company offers distributed control systems such as ABB Ability System 800xA, ABB Ability Symphony Plus, and Freelance Distributed Control System.

Belden Inc. - The company offers industrial control systems such as Tofino Xenon and Configurator 3.2, which enables easy-to-use DPI technology and can be integrated with existing networks.

Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers industrial control systems such as SCADA Systems with modular and easily scalable software to help users improve operations by optimizing the plant and decision-making, identifying issues, and managing it more efficiently.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Industrial Control Systems Market In Europe 2022-2026: Drivers

One of the key drivers supporting the industrial control systems market growth in Europe is the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities. In industries that are characterized by rapid operation cycles, even a small disruption or failure of critical assets can lead to high revenue losses. In addition, the complexity of managing and monitoring these assets is increased even more in remote locations, where operators find it difficult to work owing to the hostile working conditions. High exposure to risks requires real-time monitoring of environmental forces and climatic conditions. However, connectivity constraints are a major challenge faced by operators in such places. In such scenarios, automation software and systems ensure proper maintenance and effective management of physical assets. These factors will boost the demand for the industrial control systems market in Europe during the forecast period.

To learn about other drivers impacting the market growth, View Our Free Sample Report

Industrial Control Systems Market In Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the industrial control systems market in Europe has been segmented into process industries and discrete industries. The process industries segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of industrial control systems offers high flexibility in the pulp and paper manufacturing process. The demand for industrial control systems from the oil and gas industry is expected to decline due to fluctuating global prices of oil and gas during the forecast period. However, stable growth in other process industries, such as chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage, is expected to moderate this effect. This will also ensure constant year-over-year growth of the process industry segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

By geography, the industrial control systems market in Europe has been segmented into UK, Germany, France, and rest Of Europe. The UK is expected to have the largest market share growth during the forecast period.

To find out the contribution of each segment of the market, Read Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Report:

Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market in Italy by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Control Systems Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.30 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.77 Regional analysis UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution UK at 39% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kasa Companies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Belden Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Kasa Companies Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio