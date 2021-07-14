Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market growth analysis in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the industrial controls and factory automation market is expected to have negative growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Industrial Controls And Factory Automation Market

ABB Ltd.

The company offers intuitive human system interface solutions for the process automation industry such as AC 800 M, AC 500 PLC, and AC700F.

Dassault Systemes SE

The company offers designing automation and embedded control systems.

Emerson Electric Co.

The company offers industrial automation and controls solutions such as programmable automation controllers, control software, and automation software

https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-controls-and-factory-automation-market-industry-analysis

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Industrial controls and factory automation market is segmented as below:

Product

SCADA



PLC



DCS



Drives



Sensors

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

End-user

Process Industry



Discrete Industry

The industrial controls and factory automation market is driven by changing market dynamics. In addition, the increasing focus on smart factories is expected to trigger the industrial controls and factory automation market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

