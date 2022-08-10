Industrial Crystallizers Market worth $4.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Crystallizers Market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to USD 4.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Major factors driving the growth of the industrial crystallizers include increasing wastewater treatment, demand from various growing end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemical and others.

By type, the forced circulation crystallizers segment accounted for the highest share of industrial crystallizers market during 2022 to 2027.

The forced circulation crystallizers segment, by type, market accounted highest share. Forced circulation crystallizers are ideal for various process in pharmaceutical and chemical industries. These crystallizers are also commonly used for continuous processing of various substances in food & beverage industry. Forced circulation crystallizers can also be used for batch processing.

By process, the continuous segment accounted for the highest share of industrial crystallizers market during 2022 to 2027.

The continuous segment, by process, market accounted highest share. Continuous process is generally preferred by large manufacturing industry. This type of process helps to develop the desire crystal size and has several advantages over batch process.

By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for the highest share of industrial crystallizers market during 2022 to 2027.

The pharmaceutical segment, by end-use industry, accounted for the highest share. These industries are one of the fastest growing industries and required various types of industrial crystallizers. The particular application in pharmaceutical industry where industrial crystallizers are widely used are API manufacturing.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the industrial crystallizers market.

Asia Pacific accounted as the largest market for industrial crystallizers and is projected to show fastest growth during the forecast period. The market of industrial crystallizers is driven by the growing manufacturing industries in the region. Many developing countries in Asia are becoming hub of manufacturing of various global industries.

Veolia Water Technologies (France), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), GEA Group AG (Germany), Tsukishima Kikai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Condorchem Envitech (Spain), Piovan S.p.A. (Italy), Alaqua Inc. (US), Fives Group (France), Vobis LLC (US), Anssen Metallurgy Group Co., Ltd. (China), Ebner GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Moretto SPA (Italy) and Motan Colortronic (Germany) are the key players in industrial crystallizers market.

