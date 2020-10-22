Industrial Defender and Waterfall Security Solutions Partner to Safely Transmit Cybersecurity Data in Operational Technology Environments

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender, a market leader in OT security management, and Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, today announced a new partnership to secure OT networks, industrial operations, and critical infrastructures. This collaboration unites Industrial Defender's breadth of security, change detection and compliance data with Waterfall's industry-leading Unidirectional Security Gateways to safely transmit asset data from control systems to cybersecurity teams.

"By joining forces with Waterfall, our joint customers, especially those in highly regulated industries, will benefit from secure, compliant OT asset data transmission," says Jim Crowley, CEO at Industrial Defender. "This information is sent safely to our ASM for real-time analysis of how OT devices are changing, who changed them, and whether they're vulnerable to cyberattacks."

"We are pleased to be working with Industrial Defender, a pioneer in OT security," say Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "Safe, comprehensive visibility into industrial networks is a cornerstone of modern industrial cybersecurity."

For an overview of the benefits of this integration for OT security teams and how it works, read the joint solution brief here.

About Industrial Defender

Since 2006, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Their specialized solution is tailored to complex industrial control system environments by engineers with decades of hands-on OT experience. Easy integrations into the broader security and enterprise ecosystem empower IT teams with the same visibility, access, and situational awareness that they're accustomed to on corporate networks. Learn more.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

