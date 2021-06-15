Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Ducon and Durr AG | Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Oil and gas, Power generation, Iron and steel, Cement, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The industrial emission control systems market is driven by the growing GHG emissions from industries. In addition, the development of high-efficiency filters is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial emission control systems market.

Major Five Industrial Emission Control Systems Companies:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

CECO Environmental Corp.

Ducon

Durr AG

Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Oil and gas - size and forecast 2020-2025

Power generation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Iron and steel - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cement - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

