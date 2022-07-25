Industrial Enclosures Market Segmentation by End-user, Type and Geography, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts-Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., IMS Companies LLC , nVent Electric Plc, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants.

The increasing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes, stringent standards for enclosure design, and increased adoption of automation and communication technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Enclosures Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Industrial Enclosures Market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

ABB Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG

Hubbell Inc.

nVent Electric Plc

Sanmina Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings.

Industrial Enclosures Market Segmentation

End User

Process



Discrete

Type

Metallic



Non-metallic

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America

APAC will account for 34% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for industrial enclosures are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Industrial enclosures market growth in APAC would be facilitated by rising investments in the oil and gas production industry to increase domestic production of natural gas and oil over the forecast period.

Industrial Enclosures Market Driver and Challenge

The growing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes is one of the major reasons fueling the market for industrial enclosures. Due to chronic power shortages, electricity has become a major concern for many companies, particularly in developing nations. As a result, end users use a variety of safety devices to safeguard industrial machinery such as motors, compressors, pumps, and fans. During the projected period, the market for industrial enclosures is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for safety devices.

One of the major issues impeding the expansion of the industrial enclosures market is the rising price competition brought on by unstable input costs. To lessen the effect of raw material price volatility on their businesses, many important vendors have long-term contracts with suppliers. Small vendors, however, lack such contracts, and as a result, their operations are impacted by changes in raw material prices.

Industrial Enclosures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hubbell Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

hibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Process - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Discrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Discrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Discrete - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Metallic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Metallic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Metallic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Non-metallic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Non-metallic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Non-metallic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 54: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 58: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 59: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key news



Exhibit 61: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 63: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Emerson Electric Co. -Key news



Exhibit 66: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG

Exhibit 68: Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 69: Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.8 Hubbell Inc.

Exhibit 71: Hubbell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Hubbell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Hubbell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Hubbell Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 IMS Companies LLC

Exhibit 75: IMS Companies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 76: IMS Companies LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 77: IMS Companies LLC - Key offerings

11.10 nVent Electric Plc

Exhibit 78: nVent Electric Plc - Overview



Exhibit 79: nVent Electric Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 80: nVent Electric Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: nVent Electric Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Sanmina Corp.

Exhibit 82: Sanmina Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Sanmina Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Sanmina Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Sanmina Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 86: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 87: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

