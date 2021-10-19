Industrial Fabric Market Size to Reach USD 204.80 Billion in 2028 | Rising Demand for Conveyor Belts for Mining and Construction Industries and Rising Emphasis on Workplace Safety are Some Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, according to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial fabric market size was USD 107.82 Billion in 2020. Rising demand for industrial fabrics in automotive applications, increasing adoption of geosynthetics, increasing mining activities, growth of the construction industry, and rising emphasis on industrial fire safety are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Drivers: Increasing demand for protective apparels in chemical industry

Increasing use of protective apparels in chemical industry to prevent hazards, including corrosiveness, toxicity, and flammability is a key factor driving industrial fabric market revenue growth. In the chemical industry, use of protective apparel produced from industrial fabrics helps to isolate or shield workers from any kind of physical, chemical, and biological risks that may occur during handling of harmful chemicals and materials. Protective clothing is particularly necessary in such settings where chemical exposure is not apparent or in case of those chemicals that do not result in visible hazards or any warnings.

Restraints: Strict legislative regulations for industrial fabric production

Strict legislative regulations associated with industrial fabrics could hamper market revenue growth over the forecast period. Industrial fabrics are generally produced from synthetic/polymer fibers and thus are non-biodegradable and harmful to eco-systems. Also, several steps are involved in manufacturing industrial fabrics which results in waste production, thus prompting governments in various countries to impose strict regulations on manufacturing.

Growth Projections

The global industrial fabric market size is expected to reach USD 204.80 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, attributed to rapid industrialization in developing economies and growing use of industrial fabrics in filtration application. In the mining industry, filter fabrics find extensive usage in quarrying and mining operations that require fine grinding and need to comply with stringent tailing disposal requirements.

COVID-19 Direct Impacts

SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has a substantial impact on revenue growth of the industrial fabric market due to mandatory lockdowns across the globe resulting disruption of supply chain and shutting down of operations and production facilities across various industries such as chemicals, automotive, mining, and construction. These factors have led to a decrease in demand for industrial fabrics.

Current Trends and Innovations

Growing use of industrial fabrics to manufacture geosynthetics is a key trend prevailing in the market. Geosynthetics find major application in construction of highways, roads, and yards to improve base reinforcement, optimize pavement, and enhance structure stability. Geosynthetics aid aggregate interlock & confinement, evenly distribute load forces, and increase load bearing capacity. Thus, use of geosynthetics helps in decreasing infrastructure maintenance cycles and enhance longevity.

Geographical Outlook

Industrial fabric market in Asia Pacific is expected register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period, attributed to easy availability of raw materials in the region for production of industrial fabrics and rapid industrialization in developing countries such as India and China. Additionally, growth of the automotive industry in the region is supporting market revenue growth to a significant extent.

Strategic Initiatives

In July 2019, SAERTEX made an announcement about the acquisition of TK Industries GmbH to expand its offering of heavy-tow multiaxial fabrics produced from carbon fibers. The acquisition is intended to increase production capacity of SAERTEX to cater to rising demand for carbon fiber-based fabrics.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Among the fiber type segments, aramid segment revenue is expected to register a faster growth rate over forecast period. Benefits offered by aramid fiber includes lightweight, high strength, and excellent thermal stability. Also, aramid is highly resistant to impact and abrasion, and thus is immensely beneficial in production of protective apparels for specific applications.

Among the application segments, the transmission belt segment contributed a significantly robust revenue share to the global market in 2020. In transmission belts, industrial fabrics are essential to endure persistent vibration, stress, and abrasion during transmission of power. Industrial fabrics enhance abrasion resistance and thermal stability of power transmission belts, resulting in better durability.

Industrial fabrics find application for in vehicles for providing comfort (for example, carpets, seat covers, and door & roof liners), filters, and reinforcement (for example, tires). These fabrics also deliver weight reduction benefits leading to increased fuel-efficiency.

Some major players in the market report include DuPont, GR Henderson Co. Textile Ltd., Russett Holdings, Johns Manville, ContiTech AG, Fitesa SA, Toray Industries Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, and Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial fabric market on the basis of fiber type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyamide



Polyester



Aramid



Composite



Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct



Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transmission Belt



Conveyor Belt



Protective Clothing



Flame resistant Apparel



Automotive



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. U.K.





c. France





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. Sweden





g. BENELUX





h. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Israel





e. Rest of MEA

