Industrial Fall Protection Equipment Market to Grow at 7.5% CAGR Through 2026: GMI

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the industrial fall protection equipment market, which estimates the market valuation for industrial fall protection equipment will cross US $4.6 billion by 2026. Rising safety norms, changing perceptions on workplace safety and labor rights is likely to boost industry demand.

The industrial fall protection equipment market from rescue kits is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by the end of 2026, owing to rising safety initiatives and regulations. Industry players in construction, mining and labor-intensive industries are rapidly equipping their workforce in an attempt to reduce contingent costs. Furthermore, rising awareness of health and safety, along with changing perceptions on worker rights, should boost the market share.

The Asia-Pacific market is likely to grow with a CAGR of 9% by the end of 2026, owing to rising manufacturing industries and strict labor laws. Industry players in the region compete on price & quality, which makes the market scenario competitive. Additionally, strict regulations on worker safety, along with a strong emphasis on healthy workplace practices, is likely to boost the adoption of high-quality equipment and boost the regional market share.

Industry players are engaged in new product development and rapidly entering into new markets in an attempt to boost their global presence. Various manufactures have also adopted strategic expansion measures by mergers and acquisitions to take advantage of well-established distribution networks. Furthermore, industry players are also entering into long term contracts with suppliers in an attempt to reduce supplier power equilibrium during COVID -19 epidemic and also to maintain their position in a competitive market scenario, thus boosting market share.

Major industry players include Honeywell Miller, Pure Safety Group (PSD), Capital Safety, 3M, GF Protection Canada, SKYLOTEC GmbH and French Creek Production.

Some major findings of the industrial fall protection equipment market report include:

The demand for industrial fall protection equipment is increasing rapidly, owing to rising safety concerns and a shift towards high-quality safety equipment.

Rising construction & renovation activities and the rapid construction of high rise buildings are likely to augment industry growth.

Industrial fall protection equipment from body belts is likely to grow with a CAGR of over 7%, owing to rising demand for durable and full-body protection kits.

Industry players are rapidly investing in material research and branding initiatives in a bid to surpass current safety norms, boost brand image and recognition in competitive market sphere.

The rising transport industry and increasing demand for high-performance safety equipment is likely to foster market share.

The industrial fall protection equipment market from the energy & utilities industry is likely to surpass USD 650 million by the end of 2026, owing to the rapid demand for shock and fireproof safety gear.

by the end of 2026, owing to the rapid demand for shock and fireproof safety gear. Industry players are rapidly entering into long-term contracts with manufacturers in an attempt to smooth their operations, continue supply chain and boost market share.

New product development and strategic mergers to consolidate market share remains a pivotal growth strategy.

