Industrial Filtration Market size to grow by USD 3.66 billion from 2021 to 2025| Boll and Kirch Filterbau GmbH and Danaher Corp. among Key Vendors|Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the industrial filtration market. According to our research, the increase in the number of refineries is propelling market growth. However, factors such as intense market competition may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The industrial filtration market has been segmented by geography into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, 62% of the market's growth will originate from APAC, with China and Japan being the key countries.

Based on product, the industrial filtration market has been segmented into industrial liquid filtration and industrial air filtration. The industrial liquid filtration segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Some Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Boll and Kirch Filterbau GmbH, Danaher Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Graver Technologies LLC, Hengst SE, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, RUSSELL FINEX SIEVES AND FILTERS PVT. LTD., and Synder Filtration Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Boll and Kirch Filterbau GmbH: The company offers a wide range of industrial filters such as automatic backwash filters, duplex filters, simplex filters, among others.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers a wide range of industrial filtration such as cartridge filters, high-temperature filters, filter systems, among others, through its subsidiary Pall Corp.

Donaldson Co. Inc.: The company offers a wide range of industrial filtration such as hydraulic filtration, automatic filtration, among others.

Industrial Filtration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boll and Kirch Filterbau GmbH, Danaher Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Graver Technologies LLC, Hengst SE, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, RUSSELL FINEX SIEVES AND FILTERS PVT. LTD., and Synder Filtration Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

