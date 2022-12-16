Industrial floor mats market: Growth opportunities led by 3M Co. and American Floor Mats LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial floor mats market size is forecast to increase by USD 1183.36 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the incorporation of multiple safety features in mats, demand from the manufacturing industry, and rising ergonomic concerns.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Floor Mats Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global industrial floor mats market as a part of the global office services and supplies market within the global commercial services and supplies market. The global office services and supplies market covers providers of office services and manufacturers of office supplies and equipment.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, American Pro Marketing LLC, Americo Manufacturing Co., Apache Mills, ARA Mats International, Bergo Flooring AB, Durable Corp., Eagle Mat and Floor Products, ES ROBBINS Corp., Flooratex Rubber and Plastics Pvt. Ltd., General Mat Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, KLEEN TEX Industries Inc., Ludlow Composites Corp., Mountville Mills Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and MODERATE.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (ergonomic floor mats and entrance floor mats), and application (manufacturing, warehouse and logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and others).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Ergonomic floor mats:

The ergonomic floor mats segment grew gradually from USD 2077.49 million in 2017 to 2021. The industrial ergonomic floor mats segment will grow because of the work safety regulations set by organizations such as the OSHA and the National Floor Safety Institute (NFSI). These organizations recommend floor mats to avoid slips, falls, and spills in wet and oily environments. Hence, vendors offer various types of industrial ergonomic mats with multiple features that provide a one-stop solution for multiple industrial hazards. Such factors play an important role in contributing to the revenue generation of the segment under focus.

Related Reports:

Automotive Floor Mats Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive floor mats market share is expected to increase by USD 13.77 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the automotive floor mats market segmentation by type (rubber, textile, plastic, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The industrial floor cleaner market share is expected to increase by USD 985.7 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers industrial floor cleaner market segmentation by product (floor scrubber, vacuum cleaner, floor sweeper, power washer or pressure cleaner, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Floor Mats Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial floor mats market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the industrial floor mats market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial floor mats market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial floor mats market vendors

Industrial Floor Mats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,183.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, American Pro Marketing LLC, Americo Manufacturing Co., Apache Mills, ARA Mats International, Bergo Flooring AB, Durable Corp., Eagle Mat and Floor Products, ES ROBBINS Corp., Flooratex Rubber and Plastics Pvt. Ltd., General Mat Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, KLEEN TEX Industries Inc., Ludlow Composites Corp., Mountville Mills Inc., Polymax Ltd., Unimat Industries LLC, and Wearwell LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial floor mats market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial floor mats market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Ergonomic floor mats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Ergonomic floor mats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ergonomic floor mats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Ergonomic floor mats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ergonomic floor mats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Entrance floor mats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Entrance floor mats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Entrance floor mats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Entrance floor mats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Entrance floor mats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Warehouse and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Warehouse and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Warehouse and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Warehouse and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Warehouse and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 120: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 121: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 122: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 124: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 American Floor Mats LLC

Exhibit 125: American Floor Mats LLC - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 126: American Floor Mats LLC - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 127: American Floor Mats LLC - Key offerings

12.5 American Pro Marketing LLC

Exhibit 128: American Pro Marketing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 129: American Pro Marketing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: American Pro Marketing LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Americo Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 131: Americo Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Americo Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Americo Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Apache Mills

Exhibit 134: Apache Mills - Overview



Exhibit 135: Apache Mills - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Apache Mills - Key offerings

12.8 ARA Mats International

Exhibit 137: ARA Mats International - Overview



Exhibit 138: ARA Mats International - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: ARA Mats International - Key offerings

12.9 Bergo Flooring AB

Exhibit 140: Bergo Flooring AB - Overview



Exhibit 141: Bergo Flooring AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Bergo Flooring AB - Key offerings

12.10 Durable Corp.

Exhibit 143: Durable Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Durable Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Durable Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 ES ROBBINS Corp.

Exhibit 146: ES ROBBINS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: ES ROBBINS Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: ES ROBBINS Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC

Exhibit 149: Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 150: Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.13 KLEEN TEX Industries Inc.

Exhibit 152: KLEEN TEX Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: KLEEN TEX Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: KLEEN TEX Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Ludlow Composites Corp.

Exhibit 155: Ludlow Composites Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Ludlow Composites Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Ludlow Composites Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Mountville Mills Inc.

Exhibit 158: Mountville Mills Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Mountville Mills Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Mountville Mills Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Unimat Industries LLC

Exhibit 161: Unimat Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 162: Unimat Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Unimat Industries LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Wearwell LLC

Exhibit 164: Wearwell LLC - Overview



Exhibit 165: Wearwell LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Wearwell LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

