Industrial Food Blanchers Market Size to Grow by USD 72.82 Mn, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food blanchers market size is expected to grow by USD 72.82 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for frozen vegetables has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the undesired effects of blanching on foods might challenge market growth.

Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025

Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Scope

The industrial food blanchers market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Belt Blanchers: The belt blanchers segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Belt blanchers are used for blanching potatoes owing to their water-cooling technology. The global potato processing sector is growing, which will drive the demand for these products. Hence, this segment is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period.



Drum Blanchers



Screw Blanchers

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the preference for convenient and fast-to-prepare food among individuals. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the industrial food blanchers market in APAC. Foreign direct investment is increasing in the food processing sector of APAC. For instance, food processing and manufacturing companies in Japan , such as KAGOME, MAYEKAWA MFG, Marubeni, and ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS, have shown interest in investing in the food processing sector in India .

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating, including ABCO Industries Inc., Boema Spa, Cabinplant AS, Dodman Ltd., Dutch TecSource B.V., Excel Plants & Equipment Pvt Ltd., GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc., Idaho Steel, Lyco Manufacturing Inc., and Turatti Srl.

Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial food blanchers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial food blanchers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial food blanchers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial food blanchers market vendors

Report Coverage Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 72.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.25 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABCO Industries Inc., Boema Spa, Cabinplant AS, Dodman Ltd., Dutch TecSource B.V., Excel Plants & Equipment Pvt Ltd., GEM Equipment of Oregon Inc., Idaho Steel, Lyco Manufacturing Inc., and Turatti Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

