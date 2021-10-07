Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market to Register USD 84.02 Mn| Rising number of product launches Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the industrial food slicers segment in 2020. The increased adoption of food slicers by food and beverage companies to ensure uniformity of products is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the food and beverage industry and increasing government support initiatives will be crucial in driving the growth of the industrial food cutting machines market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial food cutting machines in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Brunner-Anliker AG

Buhler AG

EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd.

FAM NV

GEA Group AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jaymech Food Machines Ltd.

KRONEN GmbH

Urschel Laboratories Inc.

Weber Maschinenbau GmbH Breidenbach

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 84.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brunner-Anliker AG, Buhler AG, EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH Breidenbach. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

