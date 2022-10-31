Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market to grow by USD 2.36 Bn; Operational Efficiencies Associated With Industrial Gas Turbines to Boost Market Growth -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market by Application (Power generation and Mechanical drive) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the industrial gas turbine ignition system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.36 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free PDF Sample Report .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The market is driven by the operational efficiencies associated with industrial gas turbines . Gas turbines are more efficient, dependable, and fuel-compatible than steam engines or piston engines. Even under tremendous load, the combustors and burner design in these turbines provide exceptional pollution reduction performance. These features make gas turbines the most efficient combustion systems. In addition, the robust design of industrial gas turbines facilitates low thermal conductivity. These turbines have a thermal barrier coating that helps withstand high temperatures of up to 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit to 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit, thereby increasing efficiency. In addition, gas turbine components are lighter compared to components of other turbines. Such operational benefits are driving the growth of the global industrial gas turbine ignition system market.

Market Challenges: Fluctuation in gasoline prices is one of the major challenges in the market. Fluctuating gasoline product prices pose a major challenge for end-user industries, such as oil and gas. Gasoline prices are increasingly dependent on crude oil prices and the level of gasoline supply relative to the market demand. Gasoline prices increase with a decline in gasoline supply compared with its expected consumption. Any disruption in crude oil supplies or refinery operations can destabilize the prices further. These prices may fluctuate because of seasonal changes in demand as well. This can negatively impact the profitability of end-users and destabilize the demand for gas turbines during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By application, the power generation segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The benefits of using gas turbines over steam or piston turbines in the power generation sector is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, an increase in the unit capacities of gas turbine units (50-100 megawatt (MW), improved efficiency, and a decline in capital costs will drive further the growth of the segment.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for industrial gas turbine ignition systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now for detailed segment information.

Key Companies Mentioned in the Report

Ansaldo Energia Spa

Champion Aerospace LLC

Chentronics LLC

General Electric Co.

HOERBIGER Holding AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Meggitt Plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Tenneco Inc.

TESI GROUP spa

Woodward Inc.

Related Reports:

Hazardous Location Connectors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Rising industrial safety measures are notably driving the hazardous location connectors market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled human resources may impede the market growth.

Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market by Product, Fitting, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The proliferation of advanced submersible carbon dioxide sensors in emerging markets is notably driving the hazardous location connectors market growth, although complex operations of advanced carbon dioxide sensors may impede the market growth.

Industrial Gas Turbine Ignition System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ansaldo Energia Spa, Champion Aerospace LLC, Chentronics LLC, General Electric Co., HOERBIGER Holding AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Meggitt Plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Tenneco Inc., TESI GROUP spa, and Woodward Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

