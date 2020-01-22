Industrial Hemp Market Analysis & Forecast, Worldwide, 2015-2028
Jan 22, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Hemp Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Hemp Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include new product developments from industrial hemp, increasing demand for hemp-based products such as dairy alternatives, and increasing awareness among consumers regarding benefits of recreational hemp products.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 New Product Developments from Industrial Hemp
3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Hemp-based Products such as Dairy Alternatives
3.1.3 Increasing Awareness among Consumers regarding Benefits of Recreational Hemp Products
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Industrial Hemp Market, By Type
4.1 Hemp Seed
4.2 Hemp Seed Oil
4.3 CBD Hemp Oil
4.4 Hemp Fiber
5 Industrial Hemp Market, By Source
5.1 Conventional
5.2 Organic
6 Industrial Hemp Market, By Product
6.1 Fibers
6.2 Seeds
6.3 Stalks
6.4 Other Products
7 Industrial Hemp Market, By Application
7.1 Animal Care
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Beverages
7.4 Construction Materials
7.5 Food
7.6 Furniture
7.7 Paper
7.8 Personal Care Products
7.9 Pharmaceuticals
7.10 Textiles
7.11 Other Applications
8 Industrial Hemp Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 BAFA
10.2 Canah International
10.3 Colorado Hemp Works
10.4 Dun Agro
10.5 Ecofibre
10.6 Gencanna
10.7 Hemp Inc.
10.8 Hemp Oil Canada
10.9 Hemp Poland
10.10 Hempco
10.11 Hempflax B.V.
10.12 Konoplex Group
10.13 MH Medical Hemp
10.14 Plains Industrial Hemp Processing
10.15 South Hemp Tecno
