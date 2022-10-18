Industrial hemp market size to grow by USD 6.47 Bn, Driven by the high demand from the Textile Industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial hemp market will be driven by factors such as the high demand from the textile industry. Hemp fibers are increasingly used as a raw material for textile yarn production. They are also considered a substitute for cotton and synthetic fibers. In addition, hemp can also be blended with cotton, wool, and silk to produce various fabrics. As hemp fibers contain numerous cracks and small holes, they offer an excellent capillary effect, good moisture-absorbing abilities, and excellent breathing performance. Hence, hemp fibers are used to manufacture waterproof, windproof, wear-resistant, and anti-bacterial clothing for the military. Such applications will drive market growth in the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Hemp Market 2022-2026

The global industrial hemp market size is set to grow by USD 6.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.67% during the forecast period.

Industrial Hemp Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Textile - size and forecast 2021-2026

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal care - size and forecast 2021-2026

Animal care - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial Hemp Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The industrial hemp market share growth in the textile segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hemp fibers possess significant properties, such as high absorption capacity and good thermal and electrical properties, like low static electricity charge and high heat of sorption. Hence, hemp is used in the manufacture of apparel, fabrics, denim, and fine textiles, thus increasing the demand for hemp in the textile segment. Therefore, owing to these factors, the textile segment of the market in focus is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the industrial hemp market in APAC. The rapidly growing construction industry will facilitate the industrial hemp market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Hemp Companies:

22nd Century Group Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Bombay Hemp Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Boring Hemp Co.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc.

CV Sciences Inc.

Deep Nature Project GmbH

Dun Agro Hemp Group

Ecofibre Ltd.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd.

GFR Ingredients Ltd.

Hanma Investment Group Co. Ltd.

HempFlax Group BV

HemPoland Sp zoo

Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.

Medical Marijuana Inc

Nutiva Inc.

Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co op. Ltd.

Tilray Inc.

Industrial Hemp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 22nd Century Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bombay Hemp Co. Pvt. Ltd., Boring Hemp Co., Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Deep Nature Project GmbH, Dun Agro Hemp Group, Ecofibre Ltd., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., GFR Ingredients Ltd., Hanma Investment Group Co. Ltd., HempFlax Group BV, HemPoland Sp zoo, Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd., Medical Marijuana Inc, Nutiva Inc., Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co op. Ltd., and Tilray Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

