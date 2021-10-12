Industrial Hose Market size to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2021 to 2025|Bridgestone Corp. and Continental AG among Key Vendors|Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the industrial hose market. According to our research, the increasing demand for PVC is propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of product differentiation may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The industrial hose market has been segmented by geography into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC, with China and Japan being the key countries.

Based on application, the industrial hose market has been segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverages, automotive, and others. The oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kurt Manufacturing, Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, and Smiths Group Plc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Bridgestone Corp: The company offers hydraulic and industrial hoses for building, construction, mining, agriculture, transportation, food, and other markets.

Continental AG: The company offers a wide range of industrial hoses such as vacupress hoses, armorvin hoses, spiral hoses, among others, through its subsidiary Merlett Tecnoplastic SpA.

Eaton Corp. Plc: The company offers a wide range of industrial hoses such as air and multipurpose hoses; cement, plaster, and grout hoses; chemical hoses; gaseous hoses; among others.

Industrial Hose Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kurt Manufacturing, Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, and Smiths Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

