Industrial HVAC Market Records a CAGR of 6.40% | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the industrial HVAC market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, stringent regulations for use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment in hazardous environments, and the growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial HVAC market during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Process industry and Discrete industry) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The industrial HVAC market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval AB

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Industrial HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

