Industrial Info's 2019 Outlook Chronicles the Winds of Change, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Industrial Info's 2019 Global Industrial Outlook is out, showing global spending trends spanning 12 major industry groups. In North America, project investments reflect the impact of the regulatory changes under the Trump administration, as well as long-running market adjustments.

Both North American and International industrial sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the BRIC, MENA, Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. Quarterly updated project spending statistics are broken down by industry, market region and budget type (capital or maintenance). Detailed assessments from Industrial Info's industry experts help explain how the data and information reflect broader industrial trends.

