Industrial IoT Gateway Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Process Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the industrial IoT gateway market by End-user (process and discrete) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The industrial IoT gateway market share growth by the process segment will be significant for revenue generation. The process segment holds a dominating share in the global industrial IoT gateway market owing to the high installed base of legacy automation systems and instruments. The need to reduce interoperability issues while integrating legacy automation systems with industry communication systems has been the key driving factor for the growth of the major process industries

Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Leveraging manufacturing data for predictive maintenance to drive growth

The leveraging of manufacturing data for predictive maintenance is notably driving the industrial IoT gateway market growth. The demand for IoT-enabled devices has increased, primarily due to the need for data collection and analysis to solve complex maintenance tasks. The IoT-enabled devices such as wireless acoustic transmitters and steam trap monitors are helping monitor the complete plant operations. With the available data regarding machines and systems, industrial operators can compare the efficiency and performance of the machines, thereby helping operators plan maintenance activities accordingly and reducing the overall downtime due to unplanned machine failure. Therefore, end-users have shifted their focus toward predictive maintenance as it helps in reducing the overall production downtime and increases operational efficiency.

Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Increased focus on edge computing is the key market trend

Increased focus on edge computing is the key market trend driving the industrial IoT gateway market growth. The increasing adoption of IoT-connected devices has increased the need for edge computing and industrial IoT gateways to improve real-time data analysis. This technology is confined not only to the IT industry but also to discrete industries such as medical device manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor, and electronics. The integration of IoT-integrated devices, edge computing, and big data analysis provides enterprises the ability to predict future risks and take necessary steps for risk mitigation. In a highly competitive global market, manufacturers must leverage their market presence by pairing their IoT devices and edge computing with the manufacturing processes and value chain to gain an advantage over their competitors.

Industrial IoT Gateway Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.41 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Super Micro Computer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Communications Equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition



Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.4 Discrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Process - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Discrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 20: Discrete - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison



Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Competitive Landscape

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Exhibit 43: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 47: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: ASUSTek Computer Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 50: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 61: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments

10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Key news



Exhibit 64: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 66: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Huawei Investment and Holdings Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 69: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 71: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Intel Corp. - Business segments

10.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 73: Intel Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 74: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 76: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 77: NXP Semiconductors NV - Business segments



Exhibit 78: NXP Semiconductor NV – Key news



Exhibit 79: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: NXP Semiconductors NV - Segment focus



Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Business segments

10.12 Super Micro Computer Inc.

Exhibit 83: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources



Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

