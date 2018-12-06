Industrial IoT Market by IIoT Technology (5G, APIs, Databases), Device (Sensors, RFID, Robots, Smart Meters), Software (Controls, Data Management, PLM), Applications, Solutions, Industry Verticals, and Regions 2018 - 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial IoT Market by IIoT Technology (5G, APIs, Databases), Device (Sensors, RFID, Robots, Smart Meters), Software (Controls, Data Management, PLM), Applications (3D Printing, Industrial Analytics, Smart Workplace, Teleoperation), Solutions, Industry Verticals, and Regions 2018 – 2023



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05641306



Overview:

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is poised to significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, IIoT will rely upon as well as integrate with certain key technologies, devices, software, and applications.



Evidence of this is growing to the point of becoming readily apparent to the majority of leading companies in every industry vertical. However, there is a strong emphasis of early adoption in certain industries. By way of example, Telia and Nokia have recently indicated intentions to build industrial 5G ecosystem in northern Finland. As a demonstration of its commitment to projects like this one, Nokia took a €500 million loan from the European Investment Bank for 5G research and development in August 2018, with a mission to boost the region's drive for industrial and economic transformation.



Fifth generation (5G) cellular is poised to transform the ICT industry through substantially enhanced mobility services, massively scalable Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and support for critical apps and services by way of ultra-low latency communications. With these anticipated improvements come great responsibilities for privacy and security. The 5G Security Market must be robust as solutions need to be deployed on multiple levels including devices, air interface equipment, cloud RAN infrastructure, mobile backhaul facilities, and more.



IoT APIs will support IoT Operations in many regards including interoperability between IoT Platforms, Devices, and Gateways. Moreover, IoT APIs will become a critical part of major IoT application and service developer programs. There is an emerging opportunity for IoT database infrastructure services to support inter-working and access to IoT related resources, most notably data associated with IoT events gathered from IoT Devices and sensors.



Sensors are used for detection of changes in the physical and/or logical relationship of one object to another(s) and/or the environment. Physical changes may include temperature, light, pressure, sound, and motion. Logical changes include the presence/absence of an electronically traceable entity, location, and/or activity. Within an IoT context, physical and logical changes are equally important.



IoT will be a driver of substantial software development in infrastructure, platforms, devices, security, applications and services. Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) represents an important go-to-market aspect of IoT for early distribution and as a value-add to IoT product capabilities and/or service offerings. IoT also raises Importance of Value-added Resellers (VAR), Systems Integrators (SI), and Independent Software Vendors (ISV).



The convergence of Cloud, Data Management, IoT Platforms and Solutions is enabling the next evolution of data analytics in which enterprise will realize significant tangible and intangible benefits from IoT data.

3D Printing is transformative beyond the printing industry itself as it is poised to cause a huge shift in manufacturing, especially when coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advancements in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). In next five years, virtually every human will come into touch with 3D printed products. Mind Commerce sees 3D Printing as an essential building block, along with 5G, AI, and IIoT in forming the 4th industrial revolution, commonly referred to as Industry 4.0.



The Smart Workplace is a concept powered by IoT technologies and solutions and is composed of smart workforce, intelligent environments, and smart components. There are many factors to consider including service robots, ubiquitous connectivity and communication technology, building automation and management systems, sensor equipped energy management systems, cloud and edge enabled infrastructure, mobile device management, wearable networks, intelligent software application, and many more.



Teleoperation and Telerobotics plays a profound role in industrial automation and the rapidly evolving industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) arena. Robots and remote control systems enable various industries to control real machines/equipment by virtual object through master controlling interfaces.



Industrial IoT Market by IIoT Technology (5G, APIs, Databases), Device (Sensors, RFID, Robots, Smart Meters), Software (Controls, Data Management, PLM), App (3D Printing, Industrial Analytics, Smart Workplace, Teleoperation), Solutions, Industry Verticals, and Regions is by far the most comprehensive IIoT research available.



With hard data, keen insights, detailed qualitative analysis, and forecasts, Industrial IoT Market by IIoT Technology (5G, APIs, Databases), Device (Sensors, RFID, Robots, Smart Meters), Software (Controls, Data Management, PLM), Application (3D Printing, Industrial Analytics, Process Automation, Smart Workplace, Teleoperation), Industry Vertical, and Geography is must reading for anyone within the manufacturing, industrial, and/or enterprise IoT space. All purchases of Mind Commerce reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.



Target Audience:

• Robotics companies

• Telecom service providers

• Manufacturing companies

• Embedded systems companies

• Wireless device manufacturers

• Systems integration companies

• Sensors and actuators suppliers

• IoT and industrial service providers

• Telecom and IT infrastructure suppliers



