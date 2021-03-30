Industrial Lead-acid Battery Market to Grow by USD 3.61 Billion During 2021-2025|4.41% Year-over-Year Growth in 2021 | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Analysis Report by Type (FLA batteries and VRLA batteries), Application (Stationary industrial lead-acid batteries and Motive power industrial lead-acid batteries), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/industrial-lead-acid-battery-market-industry-analysis

The industrial lead-acid battery market is driven by the rising focus on green telecom towers. In addition, the change in the global energy mix is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial lead-acid battery market.

Growing population and rapid advances in technology have resulted in increased mobile and smartphone penetration across countries. The rise in telecom subscriptions has driven the number of telecom tower installations. Manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios of green telecom power systems. The increased deployment can lead to environmental pollution. Therefore, telecom operators have started investing in alternative green power systems to reduce operational costs and related pollution. Telecom operators have responded positively to regulations on carbon emissions. The growing demand for clean energy in the telecom sector is promoting investments in and funding for R&D in battery technology. Thus, the emphasis on the use of green energy sources for powering telecom towers will drive the global industrial lead-acid battery market in the telecommunication industry.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Companies:

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. operates business through Automotive Batteries and Industrial Batteries. The company offers products with brand names including PowerStack, Amaron Volt, Amaron Sleek, Amaron Volt, Amaron Brute, and Amaron Quanta.

Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.

Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd. operates business through VRLA Storage batteries, the Mining industry, and Online games. The company offers industrial lead-acid batteries with brand names including OPzS Series, OPzV Series, GFMZ Series, 6-GFM(C) Series, 6-GFM Series, and 6-GFM(X) Series.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. operates business through the Unified segment. Crown Industrial Batteries

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. operates business through Transportation, Motive Power, Reserve Power, and Wire, Cable & Battery Accessories. The company offers industrial lead-acid batteries with brand names including Deka D-Series, Deka MaxPowr, Deka HydraSaver, Deka FastCharge, Deka Dominator, Deka MaintenanceSaver, Deka ChargeMate, and Deka PowerMate.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd. operates business through Storage batteries and allied products and Life Insurance business. The company offers industrial lead-acid batteries with brand names including VRLA-NEPST & NMST RANGE, ADVANCE VRLA-NEPST & NMST RANGE, and GEL TUBULAR-GTB RANGE.

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

FLA batteries - size and forecast 2020-2025

VRLA batteries - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Stationary industrial lead-acid batteries - size and forecast 2020-2025

Motive power industrial lead-acid batteries - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry- The battery market size in the telecommunication industry is segmented by product (lead-acid battery, Li-ion battery, and others), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and key vendors. Download FREE Sample Report

Global Smart Energy Market- The smart energy market is segmented by application (smart grid, digital oilfield, smart solar systems, and HEMS) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-lead-acid-battery-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

