Industrial Lighting Market Size to grow by USD 1.78 billion from 2021 to 2025 | Eaton Corp. Plc and IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. to emerge among Key Vendors | Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the industrial lighting market. According to our research, strong government support is propelling market growth. However, factors such as the absence of global LED standardization may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The industrial lighting market has been segmented by geography into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC, with China and Japan being the key countries

Based on type, the industrial lighting market has been segmented into LED technology and traditional technology.

To uncover more insights on each contributing segment

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Eaton Corp. Plc, IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Legrand SA, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Nichia Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Corp., Savant Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Signify NV. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Eaton Corp. Plc: The company provides a wide range of lighting products such as airfield lighting and control systems, floodlighting, and others.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.: The company provides lighting products under the brand name Cree Lighting.

Legrand SA: The company provides lighting management solutions that adhere to green building initiatives such as BREEAM, LEED, HQE, and GREEN STAR.

Industrial Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Eaton Corp. Plc, IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Legrand SA, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Nichia Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Corp., Savant Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Signify NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

