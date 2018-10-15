Industrial Metals, Precious Metals and Alloys: Global Markets to 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope

The market for industrial metals, precious metals and alloys is segmented into the following categories:



- Industrial metal type: Copper, iron, aluminum and others

- Precious metal type: Gold, silver and others

- Alloy type: Brass, steel and others

- Application type: Automotive and transportation, building and construction, electrical and electronics, consumer products, industrial, luxury products and others

- Region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., Russia and the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS); Asia-Pacific (APAC) is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others; and the rest of the world (ROW) covers the Middle East, Africa and South America.



In addition to a competitive analysis of the market for industrial metals, precious metals and alloys, this report also includes a patent analysis and company profiles for key players in the market for industrial metals, precious metals and alloys.Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 77 data tables and 28 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for industrial metals, precious metals, and alloys

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Discussion of market dynamics, regulations and technologies, and their interconnecting effect on the state-of-the-art metallic industry

- Comprehensive data concerning the production of both mined and secondary metals, including ferrous, non-ferrous base metals, and precious metals

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including BHP Billiton Ltd., Codelco, Newmont Mining Corp., Norilsk Nickel and Vedanta Resources Plc



Summary

Metals are one of the most widely used industrial products.They are also the most widely traded commodities worldwide.



In terms of volume, demand for industrial metals, precious metals and alloys was REDACTED in 2016 and is projected to reach REDACTED by 2022, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, demand for industrial metals, precious metalsand alloys was valued at REDACTED in 2016 and is projected to reach REDACTED by 2022, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.



Since the publication of the previous version of this report in 2009, there has been a huge shift in the market, which has reduced the current five-year forecast to less than half of the previous CAGR to REDACTED CAGR for 2017 through 2022.From 2000 to 2010, coupled with the growing infrastructure spending inIndia, South Korea and Taiwan, Asia-Pacific witnessed significant growth.



Specifically, China accountedfor a double-digit growth rate for base metals in the same time period. However, in recent years



economic and political concerns in some of the Asia-Pacific economies are the reasons for the rising uncertainty of the growth of the metal market in the region. In the last couple of years, between 2014 and 2016, the industrial output of China declined substantially, compounded by the sharp decline in the Chinese stock market in 2016 and a significant devaluation in its currency, leading to reduced demand for metal.



Moreover, following the rapid investments in mine exploration during the 2000s, production of base metals has increased significantly during the last decade.In addition, several of the developing countries, such as Nigeria, Chile and Mauritania, depend on base metal for more than half of their export revenue, thus widening the demand-supply gap.



Low energy cost, under the backdrop of the global decline in the price of crude oil, has reduced the cost of metal mining and refining thus increasing overproduction further.



These trends are expected to continue during the forecast period, which in turn are projected to limit the growth in demand for base metals and alloys.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589935



