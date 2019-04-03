Industrial Microbiological QC Markets, 2028

DUBLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Microbiological QC Market: Focus on Technology Trends, Application, Regulatory Framework, and Competitive Mapping Analysis and Forecast: 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial microbiological QC market has been witnessing a steady growth. The market is expected to continue to grow with a single digit CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period, 2019-2028.

Growing at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period of 2019-2028, the conventional culture-based methods segment is anticipated to generate a value of $793.1 million in 2028. However, the market for rapid microbiological methods currently dominates the global industrial microbiological QC market, and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period 2019-2028.

The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the global industrial microbiological QC market, which includes various products, broadly classified as rapid microbiological methods and conventional culture-based methods. However, the market estimation only comprises manufacturers of these products.

Although microbiological testing is reasonably spread around the world, testing practices within various geographic regions vary significantly. Automation provides significant time and cost savings, while also reducing the potential of human error. It also enables the provision of consistently reliable and accurate results. There are commercially available automated and semi-automated systems that are based on several technologies such as real-time PCR, MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, bioluminescence technology, and Enzyme-linked Fluorescent Assay (ELFA), among others.

Most of these technologies are aimed at providing efficiency gains when compared to traditional laboratory technologies, and therefore have significant potential for both time and cost savings. Hence, these technologies are adopted for the detection and identification of pathogens and other micro-organisms in the manufacturing process of industries, to avoid the further chances of the product recalls.

The global industrial microbiological QC market is segmented into four different segments namely technology, consumers, applications, and regions. These segments are further segmented into several sub-segments to ease the market estimation and to gain a holistic view of the market. The market has also been broadly segmented into product revenue, testing revenue, and testing volume with respect to the consumers and applications that are present in the market. The global market value was estimated using different approaches and validated with each other.

