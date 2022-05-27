Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Size to Grow by USD 160.07 Mn at a CAGR of 10.27%| Process Industries segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market segmentations by the following:

End-user - Process industries and discrete industries











The process industries segment will have a considerable increase in market share for industrial multiprotocol gateways. The oil and gas industry has seen a surge in the use of digital and IoT devices such as wearables and drones, resulting in an increase in the number of connected devices.







The utilization of multiprotocol gateways in the process industries has increased as wireless communication gateways have grown in popularity. As the use of remote asset monitoring solutions grows in the process industries, demand for wireless multiprotocol gateways is expected to rise over the projected period.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa











North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. In North America , the industrial multiprotocol gateways market is dominated by the United States and Canada . The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in Europe and Asia Pacific .

Over the projected period, the increased use of IoT gateways in smart energy utility solutions would aid the expansion of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market in North America .

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Dynamics

Market Driver

One of the major factors driving the growth of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market is the increasing significance of IoT gateways. Supportive gateway protocols that aid in easy connectivity across multiple networks are propelling IoT technology forward across numerous industries. End-users are also aware of the long-term benefits of using IoT technologies. Furthermore, the popularity of IoT gateways has grown due to the introduction of new generation IoT gateways with increased overall system responsiveness.

Market Trend

One of the important industrial multiprotocol gateways market trends contributing to market expansion is the development of system-on-chip for multiprotocol communication. Chip and module manufacturers are developing system-on-chips that can handle several wireless standards, allowing gateways to support numerous protocols. In addition to supporting proprietary sub-gigahertz frequencies, system-on-chip can also support 2.4-GHz standards-based protocols within a highly integrated device. This allows manufacturers, particularly IoT developers, more options in building devices that may be used in a variety of applications.

Market Challenge

One of the problems impeding the growth of the industrial multiprotocol gateways market is the barriers produced by traditional mechanisms. Due to worldwide economic development, there is a surge in demand for more energy in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. In Modbus gateways, however, transparent mode communications using the typical round-robin polling technique is the most used standard. While this approach is rapid and easy to use, it is restricted by network bandwidth.

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 160.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, Aquamonix Pty. Ltd., Artila Electronics Co. Ltd, Atop Technologies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., ELPRO BUCHS AG, HMS Networks AB, Honeywell International Inc., Infoteam Informatique Holding SA, Intel Corp., Kessler Ellis Products, Mindtree Ltd., Moxa Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Multi-Tech Systems Inc., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, San Telequip Pvt. Ltd., Softing AG, Spectris Plc, and SWYCS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Segmentation

End-user

Process Industries



Discrete Industries

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Alten SA

Aquamonix Pty. Ltd.

Artila Electronics Co. Ltd

Atop Technologies

Bronkhorst High Tech B.V.

ELPRO BUCHS AG

HMS Networks AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Infoteam Informatique Holding SA

Intel Corp.

Product Insights and News



Global.abb - The company offers Solutions.AI for marketing to improve MROI with AI and data-driven marketing capabilities.

Advantech.com - The company offers Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning services to understand customer experience and maintain relationship.

Alten.com- The company offers marketing analytics and AI solutions to enhance customer experiences with the power of customer data and Google cloud.

