Industrial Paint Booth Sales Gain Ground as Safety With Minimum Adversity Becomes Imperative, Finds Fact.MR Study

Fact MR's latest report on industrial paint booth market offers an exclusive coverage of all aspects emerging as predominant pacesetters of the global market growth. Rising clamor across industrial ecosystems to incorporate a controlled environment for paint applications has been cited as a key growth catalyst of the industrial paint booth market. These insights are compiled in a latest Fact.MR research that offers fact-based insights on the growth trajectory of industrial paint booth market. According to the report, the volume sales of industrial paint booth is likely to approach 126,968 units by 2018-end, with a positive upsurge from 122,525 units in 2017 .

Need to safeguard workers and ensure environmentally-safe paint applications with minimum or no adversity is gaining momentum across industrial ecosystems, which has been studied as a key influencing factor. The report also associates the growing installation of industrial paint booth with its ability to ensure an exceptional work environment facilitating highest quality standards.

Crossdraft Competes Head On With Downdraft, Gains Advantage Due to Easy Installation

Minimum maintenance entailed with easy installation makes crossdraft paint booths makes it a top-selling variant, with estimated volume sales worth 37,909 units by 2018-end. Though downdraft paint booth is widely recognized as the 'state-of-the-art' in high quality finishing jobs, crossdraft paint booths is steadily overshadowing the former in terms of volume sales, owing to the cost-effectiveness and convenience offered.

The report also cites that installation rate of industrial paint booth in the automotive industry is an all-time high. This can be gauged by the fact that the automotive remains the largest and most promising end user industry with regard to volume sales, both in 2017 as well as 2018. Industrial remains the second-largest end user application segment, with large-scale use of paint booth for paint spraying and coating applications.

Manufacturers Offering Custom Booths Tailored to End User Needs

The key differential strategies of stakeholders of the industrial paint booth market have been studied in detail in the research study, strengthening their footprint amid the competitive market space. Manufacturers of industrial paint booth are offering custom based booths tailored to the unique product requirements of the end users, finds the report. Moreover, key companies operating in the market space have been observed to enter into strategic partnerships with OEMs with an objective of expansion at a global scale. Moreover, manufacturers are also leveraging the potential of technologies, such as AutoCAD, to scale up the product efficiency and performance.

Incorporation of new features has been identified to be the key to product enhancement, which is further responsible for scaling up its value amid the end user marketplace. Companies operating in the market place are reinvigorating their potential by offering products in a wide range of sizes and in-built accessories. Light kits, crane slots, doors or strip curtain, and interlock are few of the widely sought-after accessories being extensively considered by the manufacturers.

"High reliability on productive and innovative booths is evolving as an overarching trend in the industrial paint booth market. This trend is further persuading manufacturers to proactively invest in R&D and craft well-furbished booths with technologically advanced attributes." Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

The Fact.MR research study sheds light on the growth of industrial paint booth market for the period of 2018-2028. As per the report, the industrial paint booth market is likely to approach a volume CAGR of 4% over the forecast timeline.

