Industrial Power Supply Market Worth $9.7 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Power Supply Market By Type (AC-DC and DC-DC Converter), Output Power (Very Low Output(up to 500W), Low Output(500-1,000W) Medium Output(1,000W–10kW), High Output(10-75kW), Very High Output(75-150kW), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Power Supply Market size is projected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2026.The global Industrial Power Supply Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 9.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9 %. The drivers for this market are Increasing demand for energy-efficient devices in industrial sector and Surging adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The market is segmented by product type, output power, vertical, and region.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108129875

By product type, AC−DC Converters is expected to dominate the Industrial Power Supply Market.

The market is segmented by product type into AC−DC converters and DC−DC converters. AC−DC converters accounted for the larger share of the Industrial Power Supply Market in 2020. Rising demand for AC-DC power sources in automotive charging and defense applications to propel the growth of market for AC-DC converters.

By output power, very low output (up to 500 W) is expected to dominate the Industrial Power Supply Market.

The very low output (up to 500 W) segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising use of automation solutions and digital technology by industries based in China, India, and Japan is the prime reason for the growth of the market for industrial power supplies with a very low output.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Power Supply Market"

182 – Tables

40 – Figures

246 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-power-supply-market-108129875.html

By vertical, transportation is projected to have a higher growth rate in the Industrial Power Supply Market.

The market is segmented by vertical into transportation, military & aerospace, lighting, test & measurement, semiconductor, battery charging & test, robotics, industrial 3D printing, and laser. The transportation segment is estimated to lead the market and is also expected to register a higher CAGR. In automotive applications, power supplies are used in high-performance electric vehicle charging stations and they are also used in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) to change the DC power from an on-board high-voltage battery into lower DC voltages to power headlights, interior lights, wipers, window motors, fans, pumps, and many other systems. The growing demand for electric vehicles to reduce the overall carbon footprint is a major driver for the transportation vertical in the Industrial Power Supply Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Industrial Power Supply Market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest Industrial Power Supply Market during the forecast period. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA) report, around 45% of electric cars on the road in 2018 were in China which is a total of 2.3 million as compared to 39% in 2017. Top EV manufacturers such as SAIC, FAW, Dongfeng, Chana, etc. have their manufacturing locations situated in China, wherein a lot of power supplies is demanded per year for the testing requirements. Also, the rising industrial automation in the countries like India & Japan along with the strict regulations and standards for the use of industrial electronics in developing countries such as China, Japan, and, India are the driving factors for the growth of industrial power supplies market in the region.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=108129875

To provide an in-depth understanding of the market's competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top manufacturers in the Industrial Power Supply Market. These players include TDK Lambda (Japan), XP Power (Singapore), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Siemens (Germany), and Murata Power Solutions (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

DC-DC converter Market by Vertical, Form Factor (SIP, DIP, DIN Rail, Box, Chassis Mount, Discreter, Brick), Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Product Type, Isolation Working Voltage and Region - Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-dc-dc-converter-market-17565254.html

Power Supply Market by Output Power, Product Type, Vertical (Lighting, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Transportation, Food & Beverages, Medical & Healthcare, Military & Aerospace, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/power-supply-market-52394163.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-power-supply-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-power-supply.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets