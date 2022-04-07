Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market in APAC - 43% of Growth to Originate from China |Driven by Developments in Customized Industrial Predictive Maintenance | Technavio

Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market in APAC - Scope

The industrial predictive maintenance market in APAC covers the following areas:

Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market in APAC - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global industrial predictive maintenance market growth is the developments in customized industrial predictive maintenance. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the automation industry in the region, which is creating opportunities for the growth of the industrial predictive maintenance market in APAC. The rise in the adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, industrial IoT (IIoT), AI, and big data, as well as investments in improving product quality and production assets in APAC, are expected to lead to the increased adoption of industrial predictive maintenance during the forecast period. Therefore, vendors such as SAP SE, International Business Machines Corp., and Oracle Corp. provide custom-made industrial predictive maintenance solutions and services based on the needs of specific end-users, which will protect their critical equipment and enable them to gain a competitive edge in productivity.

However, the key challenge to the global industrial predictive maintenance market growth is the low investments in the latest machinery and measuring equipment. Industrial predictive maintenance requires that the software solutions and services exhibit better performance and have a better impact on industrial assets and production. In addition, there are difficulties in retrofitting existing and older industrial machinery with sensors and monitoring equipment. End-user industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and power generation generally still operate using older machinery, which will, in turn, hamper the adoption of predictive maintenance solutions and services. Moreover, the adoption of industrial predictive maintenance is currently low in developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia due to the lack of awareness. Hence, low investments may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market in APAC - Segmentation Analysis

The industrial predictive maintenance market in APAC segmentation by End-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, aerospace and defense, power generation, and others), Deployment (cloud and on-premises), and Geography (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of APAC).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The industrial predictive maintenance market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of product portfolios to compete in the market.

General Electric Co.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens AG

Splunk Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

The industrial predictive maintenance market in the APAC forecast report by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Industrial Predictive Maintenance Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.46 Performing market contribution China at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled General Electric Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Splunk Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent market

*Exhibit 08: Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value chin analysis: Industrial Machinery

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

*2.2.7 Industry innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by End-user

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

· *Oil and gas

· *Chemical and petrochemical

· *Aerospace and defense

· *Power generation

· *Others

*Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

**5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 30: Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 31: Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

**5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user

***6. Market Segmentation by Deployment

**6.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

· *Cloud

· *On-premises

*Exhibit 35: Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Deployment

*Exhibit 36: Comparison by Deployment

**6.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 38: Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 39: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 40: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

*Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Deployment

***7. Customer landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

***8. Geographic Landscape

**8.1 Geographic segmentation

*The regions covered in the report are:

· *China

· *Japan

· *India

· *Rest of APAC

*Exhibit 43: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**8.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison

**8.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 45: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 46: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**8.4 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 47: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 48: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**8.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 49: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 50: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**8.6 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 51: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 52: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**8.7 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**9.1 Market drivers

*9.1.1 Developments in customized industrial predictive maintenance

*9.1.2 Adoption of industrial predictive maintenance with increasing manufacturing activities

*9.1.3 Initiatives to prevent downtime with cost-effective solutions

**9.2 Market challenges

*9.2.1 Low investments in the latest machinery and measuring equipment

*9.2.2 Requirement of skilled staff to interpret data

*9.2.3 Data security-related issues

*Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges

**9.3 Market trends

*9.3.1 Shift from reactive to predictive maintenance

*9.3.2 Higher growth potential of cloud-based industrial predictive maintenance in Southeast Asian countries

*9.3.3 Need for real-time monitoring and growth of IoT

***10. Vendor Landscape

**10.1 Overview

*Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape

**10.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 57: Industry risks

**10.3 Competitive Scenario

***11. Vendor Analysis

**11.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

**11.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors

**11.3 General Electric Co.

*Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. – Key news

*Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

**11.4 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 65: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 67: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. – Key news

*Exhibit 69: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

**11.5 International Business Machines Corp.

*Exhibit 70: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news

*Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

**11.6 Oracle Corp.

*Exhibit 75: Oracle Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 76: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 78: Oracle Corp. – key news

*Exhibit 79: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

**11.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

*Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview

*Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments

*Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH – Key news

*Exhibit 84: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

**11.8 SAP SE

*Exhibit 85: SAP SE - Overview

*Exhibit 86: SAP SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 87: SAP SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 88: SAP Se – Key news

*Exhibit 89: SAP SE - Segment focus

**11.9 SAS Institute Inc.

*Exhibit 90: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 91: SAS Institute Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 92: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

**11.10 Siemens AG

*Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Overview

*Exhibit 94: Siemens AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 95: Siemens AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 96: Siemens AG – Key news

*Exhibit 97: Siemens AG - Segment focus

**11.11 Splunk Inc.

*Exhibit 98: Splunk Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 99: Splunk Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 100: Splunk Inc. - Key offerings

