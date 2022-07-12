Industrial Protective Footwear Market Expands with Rising Product Demand from Construction Industry, Says TMR Study

The industrial protective footwear market is expected to be valued at US$ 10.87 Bn by 2031

Presence of stringent regulations pertaining to the worker safety across several nations boosts demand for industrial protective footwear in different industries

Increase in understanding on occupational safety in Asia Pacific is propelling the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) expects the global industrial protective footwear market to expand at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The industrial protective footwear are being used in different end-use industries including the manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, chemical, and mining industries. This wide application of the product is fueling the growth in the global industrial protective footwear market.

The construction site safety boots are being utilized across the construction industry in order to protect workers against different occupational risks such as overturns, foot injuries, and getting locked in machinery. Hence, rise in the construction projects across varied emerging economies is estimated to fuel the sales growth in the industrial protective footwear market in the forthcoming years.

Industrial safety shoes are gaining traction owing to their different advantages including impermeability and resistance to casting oils, chemicals, concrete, and fuels. In addition, these products are water resistant and possess no resistance loss. According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), construction workers must use protective work shoes or boots that have puncture- and slip-resistant soles. This factor creates profitable prospects in the global industrial protective footwear market.

The industrial protective footwear market is estimated to gain sizable growth opportunities in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to a surge in understanding in the region about occupational safety together with a rise in implementation of industrial safety regulations.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1472

Industrial Protective Footwear Market: Key Findings

Latest industrial footwear are incorporated with digital sensors as well as actuators that interpret the data sent by sensors in order to prevent miss-events such as loss of control or slipping in industrial facilities. The government authorities of several emerging economies are implementing stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of workers. Hence, companies across different industry verticals are rising the demand for safety shoes for industrial use. This factor is resulting into revenue-generation opportunities in the global industrial protective footwear market.

Leading players in the global industrial protective footwear market are investing heavily in R&D projects in order to develop next-gen electrical safety footwear and industrial safety footwear useful for varied industries including safety shoes for chemical industry. Moreover, several enterprises are incorporating puncture-resistant and slip-resistant soles in their products. Such advancements are likely to help in the rapid expansion of the industrial protective footwear market in the forthcoming years.

The demand for safety-toed footwear is being increasing owing to their rising use by people working around falling items or heavy machinery in order to prevent crushing of toes. Rising efforts of government authorities of several nations in order to implement strict regulations in order to minimize workplace hazards are driving business prospects in the industrial protective footwear market. The safety footwear industry analysis by TMR notes that the industrial protective footwear market is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 10.87 Bn by 2031.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1472

Industrial Protective Footwear Market: Growth Boosters

Swift industrialization across many developing nations is creating value-grab opportunities in the industrial protective footwear market

Increase in the use of lightweight protective footwear in different end-use industries is boosting the sales growth in the market

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1472

Industrial Protective Footwear Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Dunlop Protective Footwear

Honeywell International Inc.

Bata Industrial

VF Corporation

Elten GmbH

UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH & Co. KG

Simon Corporation

Rock Fall (UK) Ltd

Rahman Industries Ltd.

Wolverine

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1472

Industrial Protective Footwear Market Segmentation

Product Type

Shoes

Boots

Density

Single Density

Double Density

Material

Leather

Rubber

Plastic

PU

Gender

Male

Female

Unisex

Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

End-user

Individual

Corporate/ Industry

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Consumer Goods & Services Research Reports

Personal Protective Equipment Market - The global personal protective equipment market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 98.66 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031

Footwear Market - The Europe footwear market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 572.5 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2031

Diabetic Shoes Market - The global diabetic shoes market is expected to cross the value of US$ 18.99 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2031

Industrial Workwear Market - Industrial Workwear Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Protective Face Mask Market - Protective Face Mask Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 28.2 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2031.

Hearing Protection Equipment Market - hearing protection equipment market is expected to reach US$ 6,981.1 Mn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031

Flea and Tick Product Market - flea and tick product market is expected to cross value of US$ 16.4 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Baby Monitors Market - Baby Monitors Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research