Industrial Pump Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 1.50 million | Ashtead Group Plc and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Industrial Pump Rental Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.50 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.25%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download a Sample: for more additional information related to the market

Vendor Insights-

The industrial pump rental market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the major vendors are listed below:

Ashtead Group Plc - The company offers an extensive, modern, and well-maintained pump rental fleet varying in total head pressure that includes both centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps.

The company offers an extensive, modern, and well-maintained pump rental fleet varying in total head pressure that includes both centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of rental alternatives in mining, municipal, dewatering, and industrial applications with their tailored pump solutions.

The company offers a wide variety of rental alternatives in mining, municipal, dewatering, and industrial applications with their tailored pump solutions. Holland Pump Co. - The company offers dewatering pumps available for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis with services such as consulting, estimating, dewatering plans, permit facilitation, and 24/7 services including delivery, set up, service, troubleshooting, repairs, and pickup.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The industrial pump rental market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the key countries for the market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant rise in the number of offshore and onshore oil and gas E&P activities and the growth in industrialization has led to high demand for water that will drive the industrial pump rental market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Industrial Pump Rental Market Driver:

Increasing benefits of pump rental services:

Renting is a cost-efficient alternative to owning equipment, especially on a short-term basis. Factors such as flexible work delivery setup, professional services and consulting, timely service responses, and the availability of a wide range of products for fluid handling systems are the major benefits provided by pump rental service providers.

Industrial Pump Rental Market Trend:

Service delivery innovation:

Vendors are focusing on new service delivery options to ensure the availability of pump rentals on time. They are providing real-time information about pump services through mobile apps, which helps in speeding up the delivery of pumps.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report .

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Metering Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rotary Seals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Pump Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.50 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Holland Pump Co., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Mersino Dewatering Inc., MWI Pumps, Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, United Rentals Inc., and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Industrial machinery market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Water Utility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Water Utility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Water Utility - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Centrifugal pumps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Positive displacement pumps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Other pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Other pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Other pumps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Ashtead Group Plc

Exhibit 54: Ashtead Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 55: Ashtead Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Ashtead Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Ashtead Group Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Exhibit 58: Franklin Electric Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Franklin Electric Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Franklin Electric Co Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 61: Franklin Electric Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Franklin Electric Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Holland Pump Co.

Exhibit 63: Holland Pump Co. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Holland Pump Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Holland Pump Co.– Key news



Exhibit 66: Holland Pump Co. - Key offerings

11.6 KSB SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 67: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 68: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Product and service



Exhibit 69: KSB SE & Co. KGaA – Key news



Exhibit 70: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

11.7 Mersino Dewatering Inc.

Exhibit 71: Mersino Dewatering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Mersino Dewatering Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Mersino Dewatering Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 MWI Pumps

Exhibit 74: MWI Pumps - Overview



Exhibit 75: MWI Pumps - Product and service



Exhibit 76: MWI Pumps – Key news



Exhibit 77: MWI Pumps - Key offerings

11.9 Selwood Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Selwood Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Selwood Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Selwood Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Speedy Hire Plc

Exhibit 81: Speedy Hire Plc - Overview



Exhibit 82: Speedy Hire Plc - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Speedy Hire Plc– Key news



Exhibit 84: Speedy Hire Plc - Key offerings

11.11 United Rentals Inc.

Exhibit 85: United Rentals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: United Rentals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: United Rentals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: United Rentals Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 89: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Xylem Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 92: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio