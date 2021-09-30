Industrial Pump Rental Market Size Worth $ 1.51 Billion | +17,000 Technavio Reports Covering 800 Technologies

Sep 30, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial pump rental market in the industrial machinery industry is set to grow by USD 1.51 billion between 2021 and 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the rental industrial pump market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 7%. Furthermore, This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increasing benefits of pump rental services, surging investments in residential and commercial construction activities, and a slowdown in manufacturing output will offer immense growth opportunities. However, operational challenges may impede market growth.
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Industrial Pump Rental Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industrial
- Water Utility
- Construction
- Type
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Positive Displacement Pumps
- Other Pumps
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The industrial pump rental market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. To help businesses improve their market position, this market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
Some of these vendors include Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Holland Pump Co., KSB SE, and Co. KGaA, Mersino Dewatering Inc., MWI Pumps, Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, United Rentals Inc., and Xylem Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial pump rental market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Industrial Pump Rental Market size
- Industrial Pump Rental Market trends
- Industrial Pump Rental Market industry analysis
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial pump rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial pump rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial pump rental market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial pump rental market vendors
Industrial Pump Rental Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.51 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.00
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies,
|
Companies profiled
|
Ashtead Group Plc, Franklin Electric Co. Inc.,
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
