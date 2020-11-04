Industrial Real Estate Firm seeking Single-Tenant Industrial NNN Acquisitions $7+ Million in the Southeastern United States

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are actively seeking long-term, single-tenant, net-leased deals with investment-grade tenancy with lease terms greater than 3 years.

Property Types Income-producing single-tenant and multi-tenanted industrial Quality Tilt-wall and Metal Facilities Lease Terms NNN preferred, but industrial gross leases will be considered. Location Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina, other major MSAs Transaction Size $7+ Million, 50,000 SF and larger depending on the asset type Capitalization All cash, third party debt, or we can assume existing financing. Tenancy Private equity sponsored companies and both investment and

sub-investment grade corporations. Value Add With our development and construction capabilities,

Welcome Group can redevelop, expand, or modify potential

acquisitions to meet existing or future tenants' needs.

Outside of Texas Contact: Texas Contact:



Ted Kakambouras Michael Taylor Acquisitions Director of Southeast Region Senior Acquisitions Associate Direct: (713) 243-6832 | Cell: (832) 343-5175 Direct: (713) 243-6919 | Cell: (713) 962-0943 [email protected] [email protected]

About Welcome Group:

The company offers build-to-suit and design-build services for interested firms. Welcome Group is actively seeking direct purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities throughout Texas and now the southeastern United States.

Welcome Group, LLC, a Houston-based full-service single-tenant industrial owner and development firm, currently owns over 115 industrial buildings in Texas comprising approximately five million square feet and has developed more than 250 single-tenant properties. Their clients include Fortune 500 Companies, locally owned, and several international companies. For more information, visit welcomegroup.com.

SOURCE Welcome Group

Related Links

http://welcomegroup.com

