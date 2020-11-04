Industrial Real Estate Firm seeking Single-Tenant Industrial NNN Acquisitions $7+ Million in the Southeastern United States

Industrial Real Estate Firm seeking single-tenant NNN industrial properties and entire portfolios within the Southeastern United States

News provided by

Welcome Group

Nov 04, 2020, 12:00 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are actively seeking long-term, single-tenant, net-leased deals with investment-grade tenancy with lease terms greater than 3 years.

Property Types

Income-producing single-tenant and multi-tenanted industrial

Quality

Tilt-wall and Metal Facilities

Lease Terms

NNN preferred, but industrial gross leases will be considered.

Location

Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina, other major MSAs

Transaction Size

$7+ Million, 50,000 SF and larger depending on the asset type

Capitalization

All cash, third party debt, or we can assume existing financing.

Tenancy

Private equity sponsored companies and both investment and
sub-investment grade corporations.

Value Add

With our development and construction capabilities,
Welcome Group can redevelop, expand, or modify potential
acquisitions to meet existing or future tenants' needs.

 

Outside of Texas Contact:  

Texas Contact:


Ted Kakambouras

Michael Taylor

Acquisitions Director of Southeast Region  

Senior Acquisitions Associate

Direct: (713) 243-6832 | Cell: (832) 343-5175

Direct: (713) 243-6919 | Cell: (713) 962-0943

[email protected]  

[email protected]

About Welcome Group:
The company offers build-to-suit and design-build services for interested firms. Welcome Group is actively seeking direct purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities throughout Texas and now the southeastern United States.

Welcome Group, LLC, a Houston-based full-service single-tenant industrial owner and development firm, currently owns over 115 industrial buildings in Texas comprising approximately five million square feet and has developed more than 250 single-tenant properties. Their clients include Fortune 500 Companies, locally owned, and several international companies. For more information, visit welcomegroup.com.

SOURCE Welcome Group

Related Links

http://welcomegroup.com

Also from this source

Real Estate Developer Passes Square Footage Milestone...

Welcome Group Double-Downs in Fast-Growing Tomball Industrial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics