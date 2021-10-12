Industrial Robot Sensors Market to grow by USD 1.50 Bn from 2021 to 2025| Miniaturization of Sensors to Boost Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ATI Industrial Automation, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., OnRobot AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. are some of the major market participants. The miniaturization of sensors, technological improvements in vision systems, and the emergence of IIoT will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the challenges in delivering high quality at low cost will hamper the market growth.

Industrial Robot Sensors 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Vision Systems



Force/torque Sensors



Proximity Sensors



Collision Detection Sensors



Safety Sensors

Application

Material Handling



Welding



Assembly Line



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Industrial Robot Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Industrial Robot Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial robot sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial robot sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial robot sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial robot sensors market vendors

Industrial Robot Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries China, Japan, US, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATI Industrial Automation, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., OnRobot AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

