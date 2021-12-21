Industrial Robot Sensors Market Records a CAGR of 6.38% by 2025 | Miniaturization of Sensors to Boost Growth | Technavio

The industrial robot sensors market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles, which include information on the production, competitive landscape, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The Industrial Robot Sensors Market growth strategy involves various phases including-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets

Pre- as well as post market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on Industry estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

ATI Industrial Automation

ATI Industrial Automation operates its business under segments- Robotic Tool Changers, Force/Torque Sensors, Utility Couplers, Manual Tool Changers, Material Removal Tools, and Others. The company offers robotic tool changer which provides the flexibility to automatically change end-effectors or other peripheral tooling.

DAIHEN Corp.

DAIHEN Corp. operates its business under segments- Power Transmission & Distribution Products, Welding & Mechatronics, Advanced Components, and Other. The company offers Robot force sensor which provides robot sensing technology for jobs that require the finest touch and the utmost quality.

FANUC Corp.

FANUC Corp. operates its business under segments- FA, ROBOT, ROBOMACHINE, and Service. The company offers Robot force sensor which provides robot sensing technology for jobs that require the finest touch and the utmost quality.

Industrial Robot Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Vision Systems



Force/torque Sensors



Proximity Sensors



Collision Detection Sensors



Safety Sensors

Application

Material Handling



Welding



Assembly Line



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

APAC will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025, owing to which the region should offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. 70% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for industrial robot sensors in the region.

Industrial Robot Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries China, Japan, US, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATI Industrial Automation, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., OnRobot AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

