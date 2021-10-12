Industrial Robots Market in Automotive Industry to grow by USD 3.97 Bn | APAC to Occupy 67% Market Share | Technavio

The report on the industrial robots market in the automotive industry provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the advent of IoT and Industry 4.0 will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The industrial robots market in the automotive industry is segmented by application (material handling, assembly line, welding, painting and dispensing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the industrial robots market in the automotive industry by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The industrial robots market in the automotive industry covers the following areas:

Industrial Robots Market In The Automotive Industry Sizing

Industrial Robots Market In The Automotive Industry Forecast

Industrial Robots Market In The Automotive Industry Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Comau Spa

DENSO Corp.

FANUC Corp.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Universal Robots AS

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

