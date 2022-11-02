Industrial safety gloves market to grow by USD 3.1 Bn, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Nov 02, 2022, 18:55 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial safety gloves market size is set to grow by USD 3.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. The increasing product innovations is driving the industrial safety gloves market growth. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials may challenge market growth.
- natural rubber gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026
- vinyl gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026
- nitrile gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026
- neoprene gloves - size and forecast 2021-2026
- others - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the industrial safety gloves market in APAC. Increasing product innovations will facilitate the industrial safety gloves market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The increasing product innovations are one of the key factors driving the global industrial safety gloves market growth. The growing demand for green products will lead to innovations in new manufacturing processes, which ensure that vendors are committed to using environment-friendly alternatives rather than petroleum-based plastics. In August 2021, Globus Group launched a range of sustainable safety gloves, which is a part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability. Thus, continuous product innovations by existing players in the global industrial safety gloves market drive market growth and will continue to boost sales of products during the forecast period.
The increase in manufacturing capacity will fuel the global industrial safety gloves market growth. Vendors operating in the market have been significantly expanding their manufacturing capacity for industrial safety gloves to cater to the demand from various end-users. The growing industrial operations across various parts of the globe have been leading to high demand for industrial safety gloves.
- 3M Co.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Atlas Protective Products
- Delta Plus Group
- Globus Shetland Ltd.
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Hase Safety Gloves GmbH
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Industrial Safety Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- Midas Safety Inc.
- Radians Inc.
- Riverstone Holdings Ltd.
- Scapa Group Plc
- Semperit AG Holding
- Showa International BV
- The Glove Co.
- Top Glove Corp. Bhd
- UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG
- V.J. Enterprises
|
Industrial Safety Gloves Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 3.1 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.76
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Atlas Protective Products, Delta Plus Group, Globus Shetland Ltd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Hase Safety Gloves GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Industrial Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Midas Safety Inc., Radians Inc., Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Scapa Group Plc, Semperit AG Holding, Showa International BV, The Glove Co., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, and V.J. Enterprises
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Material
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material
- 5.3 Natural rubber gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Natural rubber gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Natural rubber gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Natural rubber gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Natural rubber gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Vinyl gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Vinyl gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Vinyl gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Vinyl gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vinyl gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Nitrile gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Nitrile gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Nitrile gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Nitrile gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Nitrile gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Neoprene gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Neoprene gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Neoprene gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Neoprene gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Neoprene gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Ansell Ltd.
- Exhibit 106: Ansell Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Ansell Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Globus Shetland Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: Globus Shetland Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Globus Shetland Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Globus Shetland Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Exhibit 114: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Key offerings
- 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- Exhibit 122: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Segment focus
- 10.9 Radians Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Radians Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Radians Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Radians Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Semperit AG Holding
- Exhibit 129: Semperit AG Holding - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Semperit AG Holding - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Semperit AG Holding - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Semperit AG Holding - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Semperit AG Holding - Segment focus
- 10.11 Showa International BV
- Exhibit 134: Showa International BV - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Showa International BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Showa International BV - Key offerings
- 10.12 Top Glove Corp. Bhd
- Exhibit 137: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 144: Research methodology
- Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 146: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
