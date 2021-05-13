Industrial Sensors Market To Reach USD 35.47 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 9.77% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Sensors Market by Sensor Type (Image Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Level Sensor, Position Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Force Sensor, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, and Mining). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electronic Components Category.

The global Industrial Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 35.47 billion by 2027 from USD 18.81 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 9.77% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the industrial sensors market are:

The surge in penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial sector for predictive maintenance in order to improve machine uptime, optimize equipment for productivity and cost reduction.

Increase in trend of Industry 4.0 & industrial automation, where sensors help monitor and provide critical information about various parameters such as pressure, temperature, flow, gas, position, and humidity, etc.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL SENSORS MARKET

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), a subset of the Internet of Things, is used for industrial applications, including manufacturing and supply chain management. In most industries, including automotive and healthcare, the increasing use of IIoT is expected to boost demand for sensors. Customers will benefit from solutions that combine sensor technology with computing power to increase productivity. Thus the increasing acceptance of the internet of things is expected to drive the growth of industrial sensors market size.

Furthermore, because of their ability to optimize operating equipment productivity and effectiveness while also improving machine uptime, sensors have become a valuable tool in the manufacturing sector as the industry moves toward Industry 4.0 and factory automation. Sensing technology is expected to remain the cornerstone for data collection as the demand for industrial automation grows, transforming manufacturing floors into cost-effective, connected, and reliable facilities. This evolution towards industry 4.0 is expected to drive the growth of industrial sensors market size.

However, high installation costs might hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Sensor specifications vary depending on the application, which raises their cost and can possibly affect their adoption.

INDUSTRIAL SENSORS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the Image sensor segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% during 2020 – 2027. Industrial cameras incorporated with image sensors and machine vision systems can take part in inspection, predictive maintenance, process control, robot guidance systems, and track and trace applications.

Based on industry verticals, In 2019, the manufacturing segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.70% during 2020-2027. This growth is due to rapid industrialization

in countries like India, China, and Vietnam. The rise of Industry 4.0, increased foreign investment, and an increase in the number of manufacturing units in this area are all contributing to the market's expansion.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Sensor Type

Image Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Level Sensor

Position Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Force Sensor

Other

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Mining

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Players

Honeywell

Texas Instruments

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Amphenol Corporation

TE Connectivity

NXP Semiconductors

Rockwell Automation

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

