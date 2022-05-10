Industrial Services Market Size to grow by USD 11.37 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Lack of Technical Expertise | Technavio

Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our industrial services market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The lack of technical expertise is one of the key drivers supporting the industrial services market growth. It often deters end-users from adopting automation systems and leads to operation inefficiencies, as they consider the downtime required for maintenance tasks as a considerable loss in terms of capital. Vendors offering industrial services such as engineering and consulting, operational improvement, and maintenance have overcome the challenges by providing 24/7 remote support and solutions through cloud monitoring and other enhanced services. Significantly, to gain a competitive advantage in the market, vendors need to increasingly adopt online and offline training and consultation methods to ensure that end-users are familiar with their technologies. These factors increase the revenue of industrial service providers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and thereby driving the market growth.

However, the lack of end-to-end quality and process control is one of the challenges hampering the industrial services market growth. Industrial services, such as engineering services, may comprise the management, implementation, and maintenance of important business functions, applications, and data. Low-quality products may eventually lead to the infringement of the rights of concerned stakeholders, including customers of the buyers or end-users in the market. Due to the increasing complexity and size of modern projects, manufacturers and OEMs are increasingly relinquishing many of their tasks and responsibilities to providers of engineering services. However, a lack of end-to-end quality and process control will hinder the industrial services market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Oil And Gas



Chemicals



Aerospace



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The industrial services market share growth in the oil and gas segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for industrial services is expected to increase as companies operating in the oil and gas segment are facing challenges of frequent fluctuations in global oil prices. In the oil and gas industry, there is an immense need for optimizing operational efficiency. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for industrial services in the oil and gas segment during the forecast period.

share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for industrial services is expected to increase as companies operating in the oil and gas segment are facing challenges of frequent fluctuations in global oil prices. In the oil and gas industry, there is an immense need for optimizing operational efficiency. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for industrial services in the oil and gas segment during the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for the industrial services market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. A growing preference for industrial services to simplify complex production processes and improve operational efficiency will facilitate the industrial services market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Industrial Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial services market vendors

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Industrial Services Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The predicted growth of the nuclear-decommissioning services market share in Europe from 2021 to 2026 is USD 5.78 billion at a progressing CAGR of 10.19%. Download a sample now!

from 2021 to 2026 is USD 5.78 billion at a progressing CAGR of 10.19%. The spill containment deck market share is expected to increase by USD 68.02 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. Download a sample now!

Industrial Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.88 Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AB SKF, Bilfinger SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Leadec Holding BV and Co. KG, Metso Outotec Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, United States Environmental Services LLC, Worley Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 105: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 110: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 113: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Metso Outotec Corp.

Exhibit 120: Metso Outotec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Metso Outotec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Metso Outotec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Metso Outotec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Metso Outotec Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 130: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 135: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 136: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 138: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 140: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 143: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 145: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio