Industrial Vacuum Pump Market size to Grow by USD 1.16 billion | Rise in the Electrification of Mechanical Components to be a Key Trend | Technavio

Industrial Vacuum Pump Market 2022-2026: Driver

The increasingly stringent regulations in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries are driving the industrial vacuum pump market growth. Regulatory agencies impose high penalties and advise product recalls if product quality, hygiene, and cleanliness are not maintained. For instance, the US FDA has advised pharmaceutical manufacturers to adopt measures and protocols to prevent water-borne contaminants in their production processes.

Industrial Vacuum Pump Market 2022-2026: Scope

The industrial vacuum pump market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Vacuum Pump Market 2022-2026: Key Vendor Analysis

The industrial vacuum pump market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation through technological innovations to compete in the market. The global industrial vacuum pump market has some well-established players that design and manufacture industrial vacuum pumps for various applications such as automotive, food and beverages, and oil and gas. Prominent vendors are making use of advanced materials solutions and technology to improve the working efficiency of industrial vacuum pumps and related components.

Agilent Technologies Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Becker Pumps Corp., Busch Dienste GmbH, Cutes Corp., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Ebara Corp., Graham Corp., IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KNF DAC GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Samson Pump AS, Technika Chlodzenia Spolka z o.o., Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tuthill Corp., ULVAC Inc., Vooner FloGard Corp., and PPI Pumps Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Industrial Vacuum Pump Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Semiconductor Industry



Process Industry



Power Industry



Coating Industry



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Industrial Vacuum Pump Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial vacuum pump market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial vacuum pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial vacuum pump market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial vacuum pump market, vendors

Industrial Vacuum Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Becker Pumps Corp., Busch Dienste GmbH, Cutes Corp., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Ebara Corp., Graham Corp., IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KNF DAC GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Samson Pump AS, Technika Chlodzenia Spolka z o.o., Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tuthill Corp., ULVAC Inc., Vooner FloGard Corp., and PPI Pumps Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

