Industrial Valves in the Global Power Market 2018-2022 - Leading Players are Emerson Electric, Flowserve, SAMSON, ITT, and The Weir Group

The "Global Industrial Valves Market in Power Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial valves market in power industry will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2022.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing prominence of valve diagnosis. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the continuously rising demand for power. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high competition in valves market.



With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. The market has numerous vendors offering a range of valves. The presence of many international and regional vendors make the market very competitive. International vendors possess high brand value and expertise in handling significant projects.



Key Players



Emerson Electric

Flowserve

SAMSON

ITT

The Weir Group

