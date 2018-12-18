Industrial Valves in the Global Power Market 2018-2022 - Leading Players are Emerson Electric, Flowserve, SAMSON, ITT, and The Weir Group
The "Global Industrial Valves Market in Power Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial valves market in power industry will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2022.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing prominence of valve diagnosis. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the continuously rising demand for power. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high competition in valves market.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. The market has numerous vendors offering a range of valves. The presence of many international and regional vendors make the market very competitive. International vendors possess high brand value and expertise in handling significant projects.
Key Players
- Emerson Electric
- Flowserve
- SAMSON
- ITT
- The Weir Group
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Globe - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Gate - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Diaphragm - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Butterfly - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Emerson Electric
- Flowserve
- SAMSON
- ITT
- The Weir Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/htn9tg/industrial_valves?w=5
