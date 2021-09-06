Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe | Technavio Expects the Market to Grow almost $ 7 Bn during 2021-2025
Sep 06, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial waste recycling and services market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 6.98 billion during 2021-2025, registering a decelerating CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing industrial waste.
The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe analysis includes service and type segments. This study identifies the increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial waste recycling and services market growth in Europe during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe covers the following areas:
Industrial Waste Recycling And Services Market Sizing
Industrial Waste Recycling And Services Market Forecast
Industrial Waste Recycling And Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Biffa Plc
- Fortum Oyj
- Kuusakoski Group Oy
- Marius Pedersen a.s.
- Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS
- Ragn-Sells Group
- REMONDIS SE and Co. KG
- Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc.
- SUEZ SA
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Collection service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Recycling service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Incineration service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Landfill service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Market Segmentation by Waste type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Waste type
- Construction waste - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mining and quarrying waste - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing waste - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy waste - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Waste type
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
