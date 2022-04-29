Industrial Weighing Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 711.9 Million | 39% of the market growth will originate from APAC |17,000+ Technavio Reports

Industrial Weighing Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 711.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Marshall Islands, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A and D Co. Ltd., ATRAX GROUP NZ LTD., Bilwinco AS, CI Electronics Ltd., D Brash and Sons Ltd., Doran Scales Inc, Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Fairbanks Scales Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., KERN and SOHN GmbH, Maguire Products, Mettler Toledo International Inc., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Radwag Wagi Elektroniczne, Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd., Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., and Thompson Scale Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Segment Highlights

The industrial weighing machine market analysis segmentation by end-user and geography. By end-user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, transportation and logistics, food and beverages, chemicals, and other segments. The manufacturing end-user segment emerged as the highest revenue-generating segment of the market. The segment is anticipated to account for highest share throughout the forecast period mainly due to the growing use of industrial weighing machines all industries as the quantity of raw materials added and the number of products produced need to be accounted for.

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial weighing machines in APAC. All the end-user segments such as manufacturing, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, chemical, and mining are expected to grow in this region. The industrial sector in this region is expected to have rapid growth owing to the developmental activities in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. This is further expected to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.

Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global industrial weighing machine market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the industrial weighing machine market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The industrial weighing machine market covers the following areas:

Industrial Weighing Machine Market Sizing

Industrial Weighing Machine Market Forecast

Industrial Weighing Machine Market Analysis

Competitive Landscape

The industrial weighing machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on coming up with high-quality, innovative products to attract customers to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies in the market are launching innovative products solutions to gain competitive advantage in the market. For instance, A and D Co. Ltd. offers industrial weighing machines such as BM Series, A and D Apollo GX A, EJ Series.

Some Companies Covered in this Report are:

A and D Co. Ltd.

ATRAX GROUP NZ LTD.

Bilwinco AS

CI Electronics Ltd.

D Brash and Sons Ltd.

Doran Scales Inc

Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.

Fairbanks Scales Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

KERN and SOHN GmbH

Maguire Products

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Radwag Wagi Elektroniczne

Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd.

Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corp.

Thompson Scale Co.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Marshall Islands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 A and D Co. Ltd.

10.4 Bilwinco AS

10.5 CI Electronics Ltd.

10.6 D Brash and Sons Ltd.

10.7 Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 Fairbanks Scales Inc.

10.9 Maguire Products

10.10 Mettler Toledo International Inc.

10.11 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

10.12 Radwag Wagi Elektroniczne

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

