Industrial Wireless Automation Market Size to Grow by USD 2.03 billion | Changing Market Dynamics to Drive Growth | Technavio

Industrial Wireless Automation Market: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers: Industrial wireless automation solutions are becoming indispensable among end-users, as they help in increasing the overall operational efficiency and have a high impact on operational quality. Factors such as undifferentiated product purchases, high purchase cost, and moderate purchase volumes will make the overall bargaining power of buyers moderate during the forecast period.

Industrial Wireless Automation Market: Driver

The changing market dynamics are driving the industrial wireless automation market. Manufacturers are facing excessive demand fluctuation and rising overall operating expenses (OPEX). Factors such as the fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metal, tariff war between China and the US, a slowdown in the global automotive industry, and a shortage of skilled workforce have impacted the overall OPEX and profitability of manufacturing companies.

Industrial Wireless Automation Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the market has been segmented into process industry and discrete industry. The process industry segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Process industries hold a major share of the global industrial wireless automation market owing to the increasing use of wireless sensors and various wireless communication protocols in industries such as petrochemical, oil and gas, and power.

Industrial Wireless Automation Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Improving the economy of South Asian countries has led to significant investments in process and discrete industries such as electrical and electronics and automotive. This will drive the industrial wireless automation market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Industrial Wireless Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electrical components and equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2019 - 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 17: Process industry - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

5.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 19: Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Solution - Market share 2019 - 2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Solution

6.3 Field instrument - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 24: Field instrument - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Field instrument - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

6.4 Communication network - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 26: Communication network - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Communication network - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Solution

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2019 - 2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 55: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 60: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news



Exhibit 63: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: BP Plc – Key news



Exhibit 68: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 70: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc – Key news



Exhibit 73: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 75: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 80: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 83: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 85: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 86: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Schneider Electric SE – Key news



Exhibit 88: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 90: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 95: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Yokogawa Electric Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 98: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

