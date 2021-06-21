Industrial Wireless Instrumentation Markets, 2026 - Asset Management, Process Control and Monitoring, Safety and Security Alarms, Communication Equipment
Jun 21, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Wireless Instrumentation Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for industrial wireless instrumentation is estimated to grow from $3.0 billion in 2021 to $5.2 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Growth will be driven by rapid expansion in the industrial manufacturing sector coupled with the increased adoption of IIoT (Industrial IoT) equipment and low costs for installation when compared to wired products.
Investments to modernize existing industrial facilities in North America and Europe, coupled with increased government initiatives to boost the industrial sector in the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, are boosting the industrial wireless instrumentation market.
Report Includes
- 47 data tables and 39 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for industrial wireless instrumentation and other related technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the demand for industrial wireless instrumentation market and its sub-segments
- Estimation of the current market size and market forecast for the global industrial wireless instrumentation market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, hardware component, application, end-user industry, and geographic region
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Assessment on the different types of products and key players strategies within the market
- Value Chain analysis of industrial wireless instrumentation, along with a review of wireless communication regulations & standards, and impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market at a global scale
- Descriptive company profiles of the top industry players, including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser, Honeywell International, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric and Texas Instruments, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- History and Current Status
- The Future of Industrial Wireless Instrumentation
- Industry Structure
- Regulations and Standards
- Impact of COVID-19
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Supplier's Bargaining Power
- Buyer's Bargaining Power
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitive Rivalry
- Segment Overview
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Major Segment
- Introduction
- Hardware
- Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component
- Introduction
- Sensors
- Transmitters/Transceivers
- Wireless Adapters
- Input/Output Modules
- Other Accessories
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Application Market by Region
- Asset Management
- Process Control and Monitoring
- Safety and Security Alarms
- Communication Equipment
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Introduction
- Refinery (Oil and Gas, Chemical and Petrochemical, and Marine and Mining)
- Advantages/Disadvantages
- Manufacturing
- Power Generation
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Market Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Ametek Inc.
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Beanair
- Eaton Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress + Hauser Group Services Ag
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Monnit Corp.
- National Instruments Corp.
- Oleumtech Corp.
- Omega Engineering Inc.
- Phoenix Contact Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Rockwell Autmomation Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens Ag
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- United Electric Controls
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ws58o3
