Industrial Wireless Instrumentation Markets, 2026 - Asset Management, Process Control and Monitoring, Safety and Security Alarms, Communication Equipment

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Wireless Instrumentation Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for industrial wireless instrumentation is estimated to grow from $3.0 billion in 2021 to $5.2 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Growth will be driven by rapid expansion in the industrial manufacturing sector coupled with the increased adoption of IIoT (Industrial IoT) equipment and low costs for installation when compared to wired products.

Investments to modernize existing industrial facilities in North America and Europe, coupled with increased government initiatives to boost the industrial sector in the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, are boosting the industrial wireless instrumentation market.

Report Includes

47 data tables and 39 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for industrial wireless instrumentation and other related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the demand for industrial wireless instrumentation market and its sub-segments

Estimation of the current market size and market forecast for the global industrial wireless instrumentation market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, hardware component, application, end-user industry, and geographic region

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Assessment on the different types of products and key players strategies within the market

Value Chain analysis of industrial wireless instrumentation, along with a review of wireless communication regulations & standards, and impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market at a global scale

Descriptive company profiles of the top industry players, including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser, Honeywell International, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric and Texas Instruments, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Value Chain Analysis

History and Current Status

The Future of Industrial Wireless Instrumentation

Industry Structure

Regulations and Standards

Impact of COVID-19

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints and Challenges

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Supplier's Bargaining Power

Buyer's Bargaining Power

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry

Segment Overview

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Major Segment

Introduction

Hardware

Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

Sensors

Transmitters/Transceivers

Wireless Adapters

Input/Output Modules

Other Accessories

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Application Market by Region

Asset Management

Process Control and Monitoring

Safety and Security Alarms

Communication Equipment

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Introduction

Refinery (Oil and Gas, Chemical and Petrochemical, and Marine and Mining)

Advantages/Disadvantages

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Key Market Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Ametek Inc.

Banner Engineering Corp.

Beanair

Eaton Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress + Hauser Group Services Ag

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Monnit Corp.

National Instruments Corp.

Oleumtech Corp.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Phoenix Contact Gmbh & Co. Kg

Rockwell Autmomation Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens Ag

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

United Electric Controls

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ws58o3

