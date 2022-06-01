Industrial Wireless Market in Process Industries Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% by 2025 | Reduction in Installation & Retrofit Costs to Boost Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Jun 01, 2022, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wireless Market In Process Industries Market by Technology (WLAN, wireless heart, WiMAX, and others), End-user (OGPI, power industry, water and wastewater industry, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The industrial wireless market in process industries market size is expected to increase by USD 2.7 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The reduction in installation and retrofit costs is a major factor driving the global industrial wireless market in process industries' market share growth. A wireless system involves significantly lower installation and retrofit costs when compared with a wired system. In the case of repair and reconfiguration requirements, wired systems involve the installation of new cables and associated labor and trenching and hardware needs. In contrast to these expenses involved in a wired system, a wireless system can be easily scaled up according to the requirements of an industry without the addition of any new hardware. Wired networks can also prove to be high-cost entailing set-ups in cases where connections are spread across a wide area through cables and conduits. Post-installation, the addition of new wireless instruments to meet the evolving needs of an industry, is relatively easy and can be easily configured to connect and merge with the existing wireless network within the industry. It is due to these cost benefits realized during installation or retrofit projects that industrial users are moving toward the adoption of wireless networks within their shop floor and industrial facilities, thereby driving the market.
- Market Challenges - The high switching costs will be a major challenge for the global industrial wireless market in process industries' market share growth during the forecast period. Higher switching cost is one of the major factors that negatively affect the adoption of a wireless network within the process industries. Many cost-driven enterprises find it difficult to transform from their traditional wired networks to a wireless system because of the high switching costs. The switching cost of these automation systems is higher than that of a conventional system. However, the effective utilization of wireless networks requires proper installation in the industry, which can result in a potential loss for businesses if not carried out properly. In addition, the procurement cost of wireless hardware products is higher than that in wired networks, which is ultimately passed on to the end-user in the form of implementation or commissioning charges. Overlooking the long-term cost benefits, several process industries restrict their vision on the short-term expenses and therefore refrain from the adoption of wireless technologies.
Segmentation Analysis:
The industrial wireless market in process industries market report is segmented by Technology (WLAN, wireless heart, WiMAX, and others), End-user (OGPI, power industry, water and wastewater industry, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Some Companies Mentioned
The industrial wireless market in the process industries market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing heavily in R&D to compete in the market.
- ABB Ltd.
- Belden Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Industrial Wireless Market In Process Industries Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10.26%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.7 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.58
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value Chain Analysis: Communications Equipment Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 WLAN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: WLAN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: WLAN - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 WirelessHART - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: WirelessHART - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: WirelessHART - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 WiMAX - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: WiMAX - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: WiMAX - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by End user
- 6.3 OGPI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: OGPI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: OGPI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Power industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Water and wastewater industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 50: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Belden Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Belden Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Belden Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Belden Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Belden Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Eaton Corporation Plc
- Exhibit 72: Eaton Corporation Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Eaton Corporation Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Eaton Corporation Plc - Segment focus
- 11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Exhibit 76: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Segment focus
- 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 86: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 90: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 93: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 95: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 98: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 11.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 100: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 103: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Siemens AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 105: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 106: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 107: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 108: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 109: List of abbreviations
