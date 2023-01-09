Industrial Workwear Market Value to reach US$ 19.5 billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in focus of governments on workplace safety is anticipated to fuel business growth in the industrial workwear market

Presence of key players and robust industrial sector is driving industry growth in Europe

The top wear segment is estimated to hold larger market share owing to rise in demand for these products

WILMINGTOM, Del., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial workwear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031, as per the market outlook presented in the research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Industrial Workwear Market: Key Findings

Cases of workplace accidents have increased globally due to the absence of safe industrial clothing. As per the Workers' Compensation Facts & Stats, about 4.1 million workers in the U.S. experience work-related illnesses and injuries every year. The country's yearly expenses related to injuries, fatalities, and illnesses at work are about US$ 155.5 Bn . These statistics suggest that the demand for safe and dependable safety apparel is expected to rise in the next few years.

. These statistics suggest that the demand for safe and dependable safety apparel is expected to rise in the next few years. Governments of several emerging economies are focusing on implementation of stringent regulations related to the manufacturing and sale of superior-quality workwear. Moreover, increase in industrialization in these countries is leading to a rise in demand for industrial workwear from the chemical, automotive, and oil & gas industries. These factors are driving the industry growth.

Companies from various industry verticals are increasingly demanding industrial workwear with improved moisture management, heat regulation properties, and high-performance fabrics. Furthermore, different types of top wear, such as shirts, jackets, t-shirts, vests, and visibility apparel, are in high demand.

R&D activities in pharmaceutical, life sciences, chemical, and healthcare industries have increased over the past few years. This factor is creating substantial growth opportunities for industrial workwear manufacturers.

Sales of industrial workwear are anticipated to continue to rise in the next few years owing to an increase in product demand from the manufacturing sector. Analysts at TMR note that the manufacturing segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Industrial Workwear Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in industrialization across developed and developing countries is likely to fuel market demand for industrial workwear

Implementation of stringent laws related to worker safety enhances business opportunities for players in the global market

Regional Analysis

As per the forecast presented in the TMR report, Europe is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The market growth in Europe is attributed to technological advancements, presence of key manufacturers, and existence of numerous companies from various industry verticals such as oil & gas, manufacturing, chemical, biopharmaceuticals, and mining.

is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The market growth in is attributed to technological advancements, presence of key manufacturers, and existence of numerous companies from various industry verticals such as oil & gas, manufacturing, chemical, biopharmaceuticals, and mining. Players are anticipated to gain significant business opportunities in Asia Pacific in the next few years due to increase in industrialization and presence of stringent regulations related to workplace safety. Moreover, rising number of construction projects in several emerging economies is foreseen to boost the demand for construction workwear during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

The market is consolidated in nature, with a few large and mid-sized companies holding majority of market share

Manufacturers are developing industrial workwear that are thermal, chemical, ballistic, fire, and electronic resistant

Several players are focusing on the production of workwear using recycled polyester. Such efforts are helping companies contribute their share in reducing plastic waste.

Enterprises are focusing on the development of innovative designs that fulfill strict industry norms

Players are engaging in mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansions in order to broaden their revenue streams

Industrial Workwear Market: Key Players

VF Corporation

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Alsico Group

Ansell Ltd.

Aramark Corporation

Mascot International A/S

Carhartt, Inc.

Engelbert Strauss GmbH & Co. KG

Industrial Workwear Market Segmentation

By Type

Top Wear



T-shirts





Polo Shirts







Others





Button-down Shirts





Sweatshirts





Jackets





Hoodie





Bibs





Caps





Rainwear





Others



Bottom Wear



Trousers





Denim







Non-denim





Shorts





Rainwear





Overalls



Footwear



Shoes





Boots





Socks



Overalls

By Application

Flame & Heat Resistant

Electric Protection

Electric Arc Protection

Chemical Protection

Cut Protection

High Visibility

Others

By End-use Industry

Construction

Home Services

Security Services

Catering Services

Installation Services

Transportation

Hospitality

Forestry

Food Processing & Services

Oil & Mining

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Automotive

Chemical

Landscaping

Others

By Fit Type

Men

Women

Unisex

By Pricing

Low

Medium

High

By Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites



Company-owned Websites

Offline

Direct



Indirect

Countries Covered

North America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Central Europe

Nordic

Benelux

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

