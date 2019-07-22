Industrias Bachoco Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jul 22, 2019, 17:30 ET

CELAYA, Mexico, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., "Bachoco" or "the Company", (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the second quarter ("2Q19") and first half ("1H19") 2019 ended on June 30, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos ("$").

HIGHLIGHTS 2019

  • Net sales increased 4.1% in 2Q19 and decreased 1.0% in 1H19
  • EBITDA margin was 14.7% for 2Q19 and 10.1% in 1H19

CEO COMMENTS

Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated: "This second quarter, we observed good levels of demand, particularly in Mexico. This led to improvements in prices for the poultry industry, which is in line with its seasonal behavior.

This improvement in prices, particularly in our poultry business line, allowed us to reach an increase in total sales of 4.1% for 2Q19 when compared to the same period of 2018. This effect, in combination with a lower cost of sales in terms of unit cost, led us to a gross margin of 22% for 2Q19 compared to the 19.2% of 2Q18.

We managed to keep our SG&A under control as a percentage of sales, 9.2% for the quarter and 9.7% for the first half of 2019 which is in line with the values reported for the same periods of 2018.

As a result, our operating profit for the quarter was $2,163.8 million which is 30.6% higher than the $1,656.4 million reported in 2Q18.

We reported and EBITDA of $2,483.3 million in 2Q19 which is 25.7% higher than the $1,976.0 million reported in 2Q18, that is 14.7% and 12.2% EBITDA margin for each period respectively. For the first half of the year our EBITDA margin was 10.1%, compared to 13.0% EBITDA margin of the same period of 2018.

We continue to keep focus on adding value to our shareholders. In 2Q19 we reported earnings per share of $2.65 compared to $2.62 of 2Q18; for the first half of 2019 we reported earnings per share of $3.15 compared to $4.72 for 1H18.

Our financial position remains solid.  By the end of the quarter we reported a net cash of $13,560 million which is allowing us to continue with our growth plans."

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share or per ADR, with comparative figures for the same period in 2018.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY



In millions of pesos

2Q19

2Q18

Change


$

$

$

%

Net Sales

16,884.1

16,213.6

670.5

4.1

Net sales in Mexico

12,537.4

11,553.9

983.4

8.5

Net sales in the U.S.

4,346.7

4,659.7

(313.0)

(6.7)

NET SALES BY SEGMENT



In millions of pesos

2Q19

2Q18

Change


$

$

$

%

Net Sales

16,884.1

16,213.6

670.5

4.1

Poultry

15,259.2

14,731.9

527.3

3.6

Other

1,624.9

1,481.7

143.2

9.7

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT

In tons

Change

2Q19

2Q18

Volume

%

Total sales volume:

575,729

551,287

24,442.1

4.4

Poultry

436,570

431,315

5,254.8

1.2

Others

139,159

119,972

19,187.3

16.0





The Company's 2Q19 net sales totaled $16,884.1 million; $670.5 million or 4.1% more than   $16,213.6 million reported in 2Q18.  The increase is a result of better prices in poultry and higher volume sold in poultry and balanced feed.

In 2Q19, sales of our U.S. operations represented 25.8% of our total sales compared to 28.7% in 2Q18.

GROSS PROFIT



In millions of pesos

2Q19

2Q18

Change


$

$

$

%

Cost of sales

13,164.5

13,108.3

56.2

0.43

Gross profit

3,719.6

3,105.3

614.3

19.78

Gross margin

22.0%

19.2%

-

-

In 2Q19, cost of sales was $13,164.5 million; $56.2 million or 0.43% higher than $13,108.3 million reported in 2Q18. This increase was due higher volume sold.

The Company´s gross profit in 2Q19 was $3,719.6 million, 19.8% higher than the gross profit of $3,105.3 million in 2Q18, with a gross margin of 22.0% for 2Q19 vs 19.2% in 2Q18. This is a result of higher prices in poultry.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A")

 

In millions of pesos

2Q19

2Q18

Change


$

$

$

%

Total SG&A

1,550.8

1,489.1

61.7

4.1

Total SG&A expenses in 2Q19 were $1,550.8 million; $61.7 million higher than the $1,489.1 million reported in 2Q18. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.2% in 2Q19 and 9.2% in 2Q18.

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

In millions of pesos

2Q19

2Q18

Change


$

$

$

%

Other income (expense), net

(5.0)

40.2

(45.2)

(112.5)

This item mainly includes the sale of unused assets as well as hens and other by-products. We record such sales as expenses when the sale price is below the book value of those assets.

In 2Q19, we recorded other expenses of $5.0 million, compared with other income of $40.2 million reported in 2Q18.

OPERATING INCOME



In millions of pesos

2Q19

2Q18

Change


$

$

$

%

Operating income

2,163.8

1,656.4

507.4

30.6

Operating margin

12.8%

10.2%

-

-

Operating income in 2Q19 totaled $2,163.7 million; $507.4 million higher than $1,656.4 million reported in 2Q18. This represents an operating margin of 12.8% for 2Q19, higher when compared to the same period of 2018. The increase in operating income is mainly attributed to higher poultry prices in 2Q19.


NET FINANCIAL INCOME



In millions of pesos

2Q19

2Q18

Change


$

$

$

%

Net Financial Income

91.6

562.1

(470.6)

(83.7)

Financial Income

184.4

312.8

(128.4)

(41.0)

Financial Expense

92.8

(249.3)

342.2

(137.2)

In 2Q19, the Company reported net financial income of $91.6 million, compared to $562.1 million reported in the same period of 2018. The decrease is mainly attributed to lower exchange rate gains, as the peso appreciated during the quarter.

TAXES FOR THE PERIOD



In millions of pesos

2Q19

2Q18

Change


$

$

$

%

Total Taxes

663.4

641.8

21.6

3.4

Income tax

652.2

563.2

89.1

15.8

Deferred income tax

11.2

78.7

(67.5)

(85.8)

Total taxes for the 2Q19 were $663.4 million, compared with total taxes of $641.8 million in the same period of 2018.

NET INCOME



In millions of pesos

2Q19

2Q18

Change


$

$

$

%

Net income

1,591.9

1,576.7

15.2

1.0

Net margin

9.4%

9.7%

-

-

Basic and diluted earnings per share1


2.65

2.62

0.0

n/a

Basic and diluted earnings per ADR2


31.78

31.49

0.3

n/a

Weighted average Shares outstanding3


600,000

600,000

-

-

1 In pesos

2  In pesos, one ADR equals to twelve shares

3  In thousands of shares

The net income for 2Q19 was $1,591.9 million, representing a basic and diluted income of $2.65 pesos per share, compared with a net income of $1,576.9 million, which represented $2.62 pesos of net income per share in 2Q18.  This increase is mainly attributed to higher operating results. Net margin in 2Q19 was 9.4% compared to 9.7% reported in 2Q18.

EBITDA



In millions of pesos

2Q19

2Q18

Change


$

$

$

%

Net income


1,588.8

1,574.3

14.5

0.9

   Income tax expense (benefit)

663.4

641.8

21.6

3.4

   Result in associates

3.1

2.3

0.7

31.0

   Net finance (income) expense

(91.6)

(562.1)

470.6

(83.7)

   Depreciation and amortization

319.6

319.6

(0.0)

(0.0)

EBITDA

2,483.3

1,976.0

507.4

25.7

EBITDA Margin (%)

14.7%

12.2%

-

-

Net revenues

16,884.1

16,213.6

670.5

4.1

EBITDA in 2Q19 reached $2,483.3 million representing an EBITDA margin of 14.7%, compared to an EBITDA of $1,976.0 million in 2Q18, with an EBITDA margin of 12.2%.

ACCUMULATED RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY



In millions of pesos

1H19

1H18

Change


$

$

$

%

Net Sales

31,207.7

31,516.6

(308.9)

(1.0)

Net sales in Mexico

22,834.0

22,645.4

188.6

0.8

Net sales in the U.S.

8,373.8

8,871.2

(497.4)

(5.6)

NET SALES BY SEGMENT



In millions of pesos

1H19

1H18

Change


$

$

$

%

Net Sales

31,207.7

31,516.6

(308.9)

(1.0)

Poultry

28,112.0

28,490.6

(378.6)

(1.3)

Other

3,095.7

3,026.0

69.7

2.3

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT

In metric tons

Change

1H19

1H18

Volume

%

Total sales volume:

1,128,905

1,098,037

30,867

2.81

Poultry

862,315

853,496

8,819

1.03

Others

266,589

244,541

22,049

9.02







During the first half of 2019, net sales totaled $31,207.7 million; $308.9 million or 1.0% less than $31,516.6 million reported in the same period of 2018. The decrease in sales is mainly attributable to lower prices in our main product lines when compared to the first half of 2018.

In 1H19, sales of our U.S. operations represented 26.8% of our total sales, compared with 28.1% in 1H18.

OPERATING RESULTS



In millions of pesos

1H19

1H18

Change


$

$

$

%

Cost of Sales

25,680.2

25,194.1

486.1

1.9

Gross Profit

5,527.5

6,322.5

(795.0)

(12.6)

Total SG&A

3,025.2

2,874.6

150.6

5.2

Other Income (expense)

(3.4)

31.0

(34.4)

(111.0)

Operating Income

2,498.9

3,478.9

(979.9)

(28.2)

Net Financial Income

167.6

468.4

(300.8)

(64.2)

Income Tax

772.1

1,109.6

(337.6)

(30.4)

Net Income

1,894.4

2,837.6

(943.2)

(33.2)

In 1H19, the cost of sales totaled $25,680.2 million; $486.1 million or 1.9% higher than $25,194.1 million reported in 1H18. The increase in cost of sales is mainly attributed to higher volume sold.

As a result, we reached a gross profit of $5,527.5 million and a gross margin of 17.7% in 1H19, when compare to $6,322.5 million of gross profit and a margin of 20.1% reached in the same period of 2018.

Total SG&A expenses in 1H19 were $3025.2 million; $150.6 million or 5.2% more than the $2,874.6 million reported in 1H18. In 1H19 total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.7% compared with 9.1% in 1H18.

In 1H19 we had other expenses of $3.4 million, compared with other income of $31.0 million reported in 1H18.

The operating income in 1H19 was $2,498.9 million, which represents an operating margin of 8.0%, a decrease of 28.2% from an operating income of $3,478.9 million and an operating margin of 11.0% in 1H18.

The net financial income in 1H19 was $167.6 million, lower when compared to a net financial income of $468.4 million in 1H18. 

Total taxes were $772.1 million as of June 30, 2019.  These taxes include $701.6 million of income tax and $70.5 million of deferred income taxes. This figure compares to total taxes of $1,109.6 million in 1H18; the decrease was mainly attributed to a lower income before taxes.

All the above resulted in a net income of $1,894.4 million or 6.1% of net margin in the 1H19, which represents $3.15 pesos of earnings per share; while in the 1H18 the net income totaled $2,837.6 million, 9.0% of net margin and $4.72 pesos of net income per share.

EBITDA





In millions of pesos

1H19

1H18

Change


$

$

$

%

Net controlling interest profit

1,887.6

2,830.0

(942.4)

(33.3)

   Income tax expense (benefit)

772.1

1,109.6

(337.6)

(30.4)

   Result in associates

6.8

7.6

(0.8)

(10.4)

   Net finance (income) expense

(167.6)

(468.4)

300.8

(64.2)

   Depreciation and amortization

639.3

629.3

10.0

1.6

EBITDA

3,138.2

4,108.2

(970.0)

(23.6)

EBITDA Margin (%)

10.1%

13.0%

-

-

Net revenues

31,207.7

31,516.6

(308.9)

(1.0)

EBITDA in 1H19 reached $3,138.2 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 10.1%, compared to EBITDA of $4,108.2 million in 1H18, with an EBITDA margin of 13.0%.

BALANCE SHEET

BALANCE SHEET DATA



In millions of pesos

June 30, 2018

Dec. 31st, 2018

Change


$

$

$

%

TOTAL ASSETS


54,826.4

52,865.6

1,960.8

3.7

Cash and cash equivalents

18,553.1

18,458.5

94.6

0.5

Accounts receivable

4,909.9

3,486.5

1,423.4

40.8

TOTAL LIABILITIES

15,727.3

14,699.9

1,027.4

7.0

Accounts payable

3,554.1

4,228.4

(674.3)

(15.9)

Short-term debt

3,440.2

3,492.8

(52.6)

(1.5)

Long-term debt

1,552.8

1,544.8

8.0

0.5

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

39,099.1

38,165.7

933.4

2.4

Capital stock

1,174.4

1,174.3

0.1

0.0

Cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2019 totaled $18,553.1 million vs $18,458.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total debt as of June 30, 2019 was $4,993.0 million, compared to $5,037.6 million reported as of December 31, 2018, mainly as a result of higher long-term bank debt.

Net cash as of June 30, 2019 was $13,560.0 million, compared to net cash of $13,420.9 million as of December 31, 2018.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

In millions of pesos

1H19

1H18

Change


$

$

$

%

Capital Expenditures

824.6

780.5

44.1

5.6

Total CAPEX for the 1H19 was $824.6 million and $780.5 million in 1H18, mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all of our facilities.

STOCK INFORMATION

As of June 28, 2019

Total Shares


600,000,000

Total free float

26.75%

Market cap (millions of pesos)

$48,240

Source: Yahoo Finances

SHARE PRICE

SHARE PRICE

 


Mexican Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange

Ticker Symbol: Bachoco

Ticker Symbol: IBA

In nominal pesos per Share

In U.S. Dollar per ADR

Month

High

Low

Close

High

Low

Close

Jun-19

84.98

79.99

80.40

52.92

50.11

50.67

May-19

87.22

77.68

86.25

55.01

49.42

52.50

Apr-19

78.67

71.14

77.68

49.75

45.23

49.00

Mar-19

75.88

70.51

74.59

47.98

45.72

46.10

Feb-19

76.06

72.83

74.84

47.74

45.17

46.93

Jan-19

74.37

65.38

73.31

46.53

40.07

46.00

ANALYST COVERAGE

Institution

Analyst name

E-mail

ACTINVER

José Antonio Cebeira

jcebeira@actinver.com.mx

APALACHE ANALISIS

Jorge Placido

jorge.placido@apalache.mx

BBVA BANCOMER

Pablo Abraham Peregrina

pablo.abraham@bbva.com

GBM

Miguel Tortolero

matortolero@gbm.com.mx

INVEX

Giselle Mojica

gmojica@invex.com

JPMORGAN

Ulises Argote

ulises.argote@jpmorgan.com

MIRANDA-GR

Martin Lara

martin.lara@miranda-gr.com

SANTANDER

Luis Miranda

lmiranda@santander.com.mx

APPENDICES
For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $19.20 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of June 30, 2019, according to Mexico's National Bank.

  • Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  • Consolidated Statement of Income
  • Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  • Derivatives Position Report




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

-Unaudited-



In U.S. Dollar

June 30,

December 31,

In million pesos

2019

2019

2018*




TOTAL ASSETS

$           2,855.5

54,826.4

52,865.6




Total current assets

1,584.7

30,426.4

29,775.0

   Cash and cash equivalents

966.3

18,553.1

18,458.5

   Total accounts receivable

255.7

4,909.9

3,486.5

   Inventories

321.2

6,166.1

6,649.1

   Other current assets

41.5

797.3

1,180.9




Total non current assets

1,270.8

24,400.1

23,090.6

   Net property, plant and equipment

944.3

18,129.9

18,018.2

   Other non current Assets

326.6

6,270.1

5,072.4




TOTAL LIABILITIES

$              819.1

15,727.3

14,699.9




Total current liabilities

478.2

9,181.4

9,084.9

   Notes payable to banks

179.2

3,440.2

3,492.8

   Accounts payable

185.1

3,554.1

4,228.4

   Other taxes payable and other accruals

113.9

2,187.1

1,363.7




Total long-term liabilities

340.9

6,545.9

5,614.9

   Long-term debt

80.9

1,552.8

1,544.8

   Other  non current liabilities

64.5

1,238.4

302.8

   Deferred income taxes

195.6

3,754.7

3,767.3




TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$           2,036.4

39,099.1

38,165.7




Capital stock

61.2

1,174.4

1,174.3

Commission in shares issued

21.6

414.5

414.5

Retained earnings

1,896.3

36,408.4

35,354.5

Others accounts

53.4

1,025.5

1,153.0

Non controlling interest

4.0

76.3

69.5




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$           2,855.5

54,826.4

52,865.6




*Audited










CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Second Quarter Results, ended June 30th:

-Unaudited-



U.S. Dollar

In millions pesos

2019

2019

2018*

Net sales

$         879.4

16,884.1

16,213.6

Cost of sales

685.7

13,164.5

13,108.3

Gross profit

193.7

3,719.6

3,105.3

SG&A

80.8

1,550.8

1,489.1

Other income (expenses), net

(0.3)

(5.0)

40.2

Operating income

112.7

2,163.8

1,656.4

Net finance income

4.8

91.6

562.1

Income tax

34.6

663.4

641.8

Net Income

$           82.9

1,591.9

1,576.7




Non-controlling interest

0.16

3.1

2.3

Net controlling interest profit

82.8

1,588.8

1,574.3

Basic and diluted earnings per share

0.14

2.65

2.62

Basic and diluted earnings per ADR

1.66

31.78

31.49

Weighted average Shares outstanding1

600,000

600,000

600,000




EBITDA Result

$         129.3

2,483.3

1,976.0




Gross margin

22.0%

22.0%

19.2%

Operating margin

12.8%

12.8%

10.2%

Net margin

9.4%

9.4%

9.7%

EBITDA margin

14.7%

14.7%

12.2%




1 In thousands


* Audited






CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Accumulated results, for the six months ended  June 30.

-Unaudited-



U.S. Dollar

In millions pesos

2019

2019

2018*

Net sales

$     1,625.4

31,207.7

31,516.6

Cost of sales

1,337.5

25,680.2

25,194.1

Gross profit

287.9

5,527.5

6,322.5

Selling, general and administrative expenses

157.6

3,025.2

2,874.6

Other income (expenses), net

(0.2)

(3.4)

31.0

Operating income

130.2

2,498.9

3,478.9

Net finance income

8.7

167.6

468.4

Income tax

40.2

772.1

1,109.6

Net income

$           98.7

1,894.4

2,837.6




Non-controlling interest

0.4

6.8

7.6

Net controlling interest profit

98.3

1,887.6

2,830.0

Basic and diluted earnings per share

0.16

3.15

4.72

Basic and diluted earnings per ADR

1.97

37.8

56.60

Weighted average Shares outstanding1

599,960

599,960

599,990




EBITDA Result

$         163.4

3,138.2

4,108.2




Gross margin

17.7%

17.7%

20.1%

Operating margin

8.0%

8.0%

11.0%

Net margin

6.0%

6.1%

9.0%

EBITDA margin

10.1%

10.1%

13.0%




1 In thousands


* Audited






CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS


In million of pesos



-Unaudited-









U.S. Dollar

June 30,

2019

2019

2018*





NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

$                  138.9

2,666.5

3,947.2





ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

14.0

269.4

229.3

      Depreciation and others

33.3

639.3

600.7

      Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment

(1.2)

(23.1)

6.9

      Other Items

(18.1)

(346.7)

(378.4)





NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES

152.9

2,935.9

4,176.5

CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION:

(103.0)

(1,977.9)

(1,562.8)

   Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(74.3)

(1,426.1)

416.6

   Decrease (increase) in inventories

20.6

395.7

(516.2)

   Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(102.2)

(1,961.8)

(226.5)

   Other Items

52.8

1,014.3

(1,236.7)





NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

49.9

958.0

2,613.7





NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(9.8)

(188.6)

(130.1)

      Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(42.9)

(824.6)

(780.5)

      Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment

1.9

37.3

11.4

      Other Items

31.2

598.7

639.0





CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

40.1

769.4

2,483.6





Net cash provided by financing activities:

(36.8)

(706.5)

(774.6)

   Proceeds from loans

181.2

3,478.6

3,177.5

   Principal payments on loans

(178.3)

(3,424.2)

(3,455.1)

   Dividends paid

(21.9)

(420.0)

(426.0)

   Other items

(17.8)

(340.9)

(70.9)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

3.3

62.9

1,709.0





Cash and investments at the beginning of year

$                  961.0

18,451.9

17,240.1

CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$                  964.3

18,514.8

18,949.1





*Audited








DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT 
















Second Quarter 2019











Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of June 30, 2019









TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

OBJECTIVE

NOTIONAL

VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY

REASONABLE VALUE

AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR

GUARANTIES REQUIRED


2Q-2019

1Q-2019

2Q-2019

1Q-2019


Forward Vanilla

Hedge

$      39,161

$         19.20

$         19.41

$   -11,503

$     -4,655

90% in 2019 and 10% in 2020

The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee


Futures for corn and soybean meal

Hedge

$      192,042

 CORN

 CORN

$        5,654

-$       2,474

60% in 2019; 40% in 2020


 In USD per Bushel

 In USD per Bushel




 month

 price

 month

 price




Mar-20

$           4.395






May-19

$           3.565




Jul-19

$           3.663


Sep-19

$           4.248

Sep-19

$           3.750


Dec-19

$           4.315

Dec-19

$           3.848


 SOYBEAN MEAL

 SOYBEAN MEAL




 In USD per ton

 In USD per ton




 month

 price

 month

 price






May-19

$           306.5




Jul-19

$           310.0


Aug-19

$           315.3

Aug-19

$           311.5


Jan-20

$           324.8

Sep-19

$           313.0


Mar-20

$           327.0




May-20

$           329.0




Jul-20

$           331.0




Aug-20

$           331.4




Sep-20

$           331.6




Options of Corn

Hedge

$      93,363

 CORN

 CORN

$      11,339

-$       2,846

90% in 2019; 10% in 2020


 In USD per Bushel

 In USD per Bushel




 month

 price

 month

 price






May-19

$           3.565


Jul-19

$           3.752

Jul-19

$           3.663


Sep-19

$           4.248

Sep-19

$           3.750


Dec-19

$           4.315

Dec-19

$           3.848


Jan-20

$           4.395

Jan-20

$           3.970


Options of soybean meal

Hedge

$      118,336

 SOYBEAN MEAL

 SOYBEAN MEAL

$        2,738

$             97

80% in 2019; 20% in 2020


 In USD per ton

 In USD per ton




 month

 price

 month

 price






May-19

$           306.5




 Jul-19

$           310.0


Aug-19

$           315.3

Aug-19

$           311.5


Sep-19

$           313.0

Sep-19

$           313.0


Oct-19

$           325.9

Oct-19

$           314.1


Dec-19

$           316.8

Dec-19

$           316.8


Jan-20

$           324.8

Jan-20

$           317.7


Mar-20

$           327.0

Mar-20

$           317.8
















-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of June 30, 2019.







-The notional value represents the net position as of June 30, 2019 at the exchange rate of Ps. 19.20 per one dollar.





-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.







PROBABLE SCENARIO









Second Quarter 2019








Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of June 30, 2019





PROBABLE SCENARIO

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

REASONABLE VALUE

VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY

EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT

EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3)

Reference Value (1)

-2.5%

2.5%

5.0%

-2.5%<