Industrias Bachoco Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

CELAYA, Mexico, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., "Bachoco" or "the Company", (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the second quarter ("2Q19") and first half ("1H19") 2019 ended on June 30, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos ("$").

HIGHLIGHTS 2019

Net sales increased 4.1% in 2Q19 and decreased 1.0% in 1H19

EBITDA margin was 14.7% for 2Q19 and 10.1% in 1H19

CEO COMMENTS

Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated: "This second quarter, we observed good levels of demand, particularly in Mexico. This led to improvements in prices for the poultry industry, which is in line with its seasonal behavior.

This improvement in prices, particularly in our poultry business line, allowed us to reach an increase in total sales of 4.1% for 2Q19 when compared to the same period of 2018. This effect, in combination with a lower cost of sales in terms of unit cost, led us to a gross margin of 22% for 2Q19 compared to the 19.2% of 2Q18.

We managed to keep our SG&A under control as a percentage of sales, 9.2% for the quarter and 9.7% for the first half of 2019 which is in line with the values reported for the same periods of 2018.

As a result, our operating profit for the quarter was $2,163.8 million which is 30.6% higher than the $1,656.4 million reported in 2Q18.

We reported and EBITDA of $2,483.3 million in 2Q19 which is 25.7% higher than the $1,976.0 million reported in 2Q18, that is 14.7% and 12.2% EBITDA margin for each period respectively. For the first half of the year our EBITDA margin was 10.1%, compared to 13.0% EBITDA margin of the same period of 2018.

We continue to keep focus on adding value to our shareholders. In 2Q19 we reported earnings per share of $2.65 compared to $2.62 of 2Q18; for the first half of 2019 we reported earnings per share of $3.15 compared to $4.72 for 1H18.

Our financial position remains solid. By the end of the quarter we reported a net cash of $13,560 million which is allowing us to continue with our growth plans."

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share or per ADR, with comparative figures for the same period in 2018.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY







In millions of pesos

2Q19 2Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

16,884.1 16,213.6 670.5 4.1 Net sales in Mexico

12,537.4 11,553.9 983.4 8.5 Net sales in the U.S.

4,346.7 4,659.7 (313.0) (6.7)

NET SALES BY SEGMENT







In millions of pesos

2Q19 2Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

16,884.1 16,213.6 670.5 4.1 Poultry

15,259.2 14,731.9 527.3 3.6 Other

1,624.9 1,481.7 143.2 9.7

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT In tons



Change

2Q19 2Q18 Volume % Total sales volume: 575,729 551,287 24,442.1 4.4 Poultry 436,570 431,315 5,254.8 1.2 Others 139,159 119,972 19,187.3 16.0











The Company's 2Q19 net sales totaled $16,884.1 million; $670.5 million or 4.1% more than $16,213.6 million reported in 2Q18. The increase is a result of better prices in poultry and higher volume sold in poultry and balanced feed.

In 2Q19, sales of our U.S. operations represented 25.8% of our total sales compared to 28.7% in 2Q18.

GROSS PROFIT







In millions of pesos

2Q19 2Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Cost of sales

13,164.5 13,108.3 56.2 0.43 Gross profit

3,719.6 3,105.3 614.3 19.78 Gross margin

22.0% 19.2% - -

In 2Q19, cost of sales was $13,164.5 million; $56.2 million or 0.43% higher than $13,108.3 million reported in 2Q18. This increase was due higher volume sold.

The Company´s gross profit in 2Q19 was $3,719.6 million, 19.8% higher than the gross profit of $3,105.3 million in 2Q18, with a gross margin of 22.0% for 2Q19 vs 19.2% in 2Q18. This is a result of higher prices in poultry.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A") In millions of pesos

2Q19 2Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Total SG&A

1,550.8 1,489.1 61.7 4.1

Total SG&A expenses in 2Q19 were $1,550.8 million; $61.7 million higher than the $1,489.1 million reported in 2Q18. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.2% in 2Q19 and 9.2% in 2Q18.

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET In millions of pesos

2Q19 2Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Other income (expense), net

(5.0) 40.2 (45.2) (112.5)

This item mainly includes the sale of unused assets as well as hens and other by-products. We record such sales as expenses when the sale price is below the book value of those assets.

In 2Q19, we recorded other expenses of $5.0 million, compared with other income of $40.2 million reported in 2Q18.

OPERATING INCOME







In millions of pesos

2Q19 2Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Operating income

2,163.8 1,656.4 507.4 30.6 Operating margin

12.8% 10.2% - -

Operating income in 2Q19 totaled $2,163.7 million; $507.4 million higher than $1,656.4 million reported in 2Q18. This represents an operating margin of 12.8% for 2Q19, higher when compared to the same period of 2018. The increase in operating income is mainly attributed to higher poultry prices in 2Q19.



NET FINANCIAL INCOME







In millions of pesos

2Q19 2Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Financial Income

91.6 562.1 (470.6) (83.7) Financial Income

184.4 312.8 (128.4) (41.0) Financial Expense

92.8 (249.3) 342.2 (137.2)

In 2Q19, the Company reported net financial income of $91.6 million, compared to $562.1 million reported in the same period of 2018. The decrease is mainly attributed to lower exchange rate gains, as the peso appreciated during the quarter.

TAXES FOR THE PERIOD







In millions of pesos

2Q19 2Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Total Taxes

663.4 641.8 21.6 3.4 Income tax

652.2 563.2 89.1 15.8 Deferred income tax

11.2 78.7 (67.5) (85.8)

Total taxes for the 2Q19 were $663.4 million, compared with total taxes of $641.8 million in the same period of 2018.

NET INCOME







In millions of pesos

2Q19 2Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net income

1,591.9 1,576.7 15.2 1.0 Net margin

9.4% 9.7% - - Basic and diluted earnings per share1

2.65 2.62 0.0 n/a Basic and diluted earnings per ADR2

31.78 31.49 0.3 n/a Weighted average Shares outstanding3

600,000 600,000 - - 1 In pesos 2 In pesos, one ADR equals to twelve shares 3 In thousands of shares

The net income for 2Q19 was $1,591.9 million, representing a basic and diluted income of $2.65 pesos per share, compared with a net income of $1,576.9 million, which represented $2.62 pesos of net income per share in 2Q18. This increase is mainly attributed to higher operating results. Net margin in 2Q19 was 9.4% compared to 9.7% reported in 2Q18.

EBITDA



In millions of pesos

2Q19 2Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net income

1,588.8 1,574.3 14.5 0.9 Income tax expense (benefit)

663.4 641.8 21.6 3.4 Result in associates

3.1 2.3 0.7 31.0 Net finance (income) expense

(91.6) (562.1) 470.6 (83.7) Depreciation and amortization

319.6 319.6 (0.0) (0.0) EBITDA

2,483.3 1,976.0 507.4 25.7 EBITDA Margin (%)

14.7% 12.2% - - Net revenues

16,884.1 16,213.6 670.5 4.1

EBITDA in 2Q19 reached $2,483.3 million representing an EBITDA margin of 14.7%, compared to an EBITDA of $1,976.0 million in 2Q18, with an EBITDA margin of 12.2%.

ACCUMULATED RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY







In millions of pesos

1H19 1H18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

31,207.7 31,516.6 (308.9) (1.0) Net sales in Mexico

22,834.0 22,645.4 188.6 0.8 Net sales in the U.S.

8,373.8 8,871.2 (497.4) (5.6)

NET SALES BY SEGMENT







In millions of pesos

1H19 1H18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

31,207.7 31,516.6 (308.9) (1.0) Poultry

28,112.0 28,490.6 (378.6) (1.3) Other

3,095.7 3,026.0 69.7 2.3

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT

In metric tons



Change

1H19 1H18 Volume % Total sales volume: 1,128,905 1,098,037 30,867 2.81 Poultry 862,315 853,496 8,819 1.03 Others 266,589 244,541 22,049 9.02















During the first half of 2019, net sales totaled $31,207.7 million; $308.9 million or 1.0% less than $31,516.6 million reported in the same period of 2018. The decrease in sales is mainly attributable to lower prices in our main product lines when compared to the first half of 2018.

In 1H19, sales of our U.S. operations represented 26.8% of our total sales, compared with 28.1% in 1H18.

OPERATING RESULTS







In millions of pesos

1H19 1H18 Change



$ $ $ % Cost of Sales

25,680.2 25,194.1 486.1 1.9 Gross Profit

5,527.5 6,322.5 (795.0) (12.6) Total SG&A

3,025.2 2,874.6 150.6 5.2 Other Income (expense)

(3.4) 31.0 (34.4) (111.0) Operating Income

2,498.9 3,478.9 (979.9) (28.2) Net Financial Income

167.6 468.4 (300.8) (64.2) Income Tax

772.1 1,109.6 (337.6) (30.4) Net Income

1,894.4 2,837.6 (943.2) (33.2)

In 1H19, the cost of sales totaled $25,680.2 million; $486.1 million or 1.9% higher than $25,194.1 million reported in 1H18. The increase in cost of sales is mainly attributed to higher volume sold.

As a result, we reached a gross profit of $5,527.5 million and a gross margin of 17.7% in 1H19, when compare to $6,322.5 million of gross profit and a margin of 20.1% reached in the same period of 2018.

Total SG&A expenses in 1H19 were $3025.2 million; $150.6 million or 5.2% more than the $2,874.6 million reported in 1H18. In 1H19 total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.7% compared with 9.1% in 1H18.

In 1H19 we had other expenses of $3.4 million, compared with other income of $31.0 million reported in 1H18.

The operating income in 1H19 was $2,498.9 million, which represents an operating margin of 8.0%, a decrease of 28.2% from an operating income of $3,478.9 million and an operating margin of 11.0% in 1H18.

The net financial income in 1H19 was $167.6 million, lower when compared to a net financial income of $468.4 million in 1H18.

Total taxes were $772.1 million as of June 30, 2019. These taxes include $701.6 million of income tax and $70.5 million of deferred income taxes. This figure compares to total taxes of $1,109.6 million in 1H18; the decrease was mainly attributed to a lower income before taxes.

All the above resulted in a net income of $1,894.4 million or 6.1% of net margin in the 1H19, which represents $3.15 pesos of earnings per share; while in the 1H18 the net income totaled $2,837.6 million, 9.0% of net margin and $4.72 pesos of net income per share.

EBITDA







In millions of pesos

1H19 1H18 Change



$ $ $ % Net controlling interest profit

1,887.6 2,830.0 (942.4) (33.3) Income tax expense (benefit)

772.1 1,109.6 (337.6) (30.4) Result in associates

6.8 7.6 (0.8) (10.4) Net finance (income) expense

(167.6) (468.4) 300.8 (64.2) Depreciation and amortization

639.3 629.3 10.0 1.6 EBITDA

3,138.2 4,108.2 (970.0) (23.6) EBITDA Margin (%)

10.1% 13.0% - - Net revenues

31,207.7 31,516.6 (308.9) (1.0)

EBITDA in 1H19 reached $3,138.2 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 10.1%, compared to EBITDA of $4,108.2 million in 1H18, with an EBITDA margin of 13.0%.

BALANCE SHEET

BALANCE SHEET DATA







In millions of pesos

June 30, 2018 Dec. 31st, 2018 Change



$ $ $ % TOTAL ASSETS

54,826.4 52,865.6 1,960.8 3.7 Cash and cash equivalents

18,553.1 18,458.5 94.6 0.5 Accounts receivable

4,909.9 3,486.5 1,423.4 40.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES

15,727.3 14,699.9 1,027.4 7.0 Accounts payable

3,554.1 4,228.4 (674.3) (15.9) Short-term debt

3,440.2 3,492.8 (52.6) (1.5) Long-term debt

1,552.8 1,544.8 8.0 0.5 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

39,099.1 38,165.7 933.4 2.4 Capital stock

1,174.4 1,174.3 0.1 0.0

Cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2019 totaled $18,553.1 million vs $18,458.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total debt as of June 30, 2019 was $4,993.0 million, compared to $5,037.6 million reported as of December 31, 2018, mainly as a result of higher long-term bank debt.

Net cash as of June 30, 2019 was $13,560.0 million, compared to net cash of $13,420.9 million as of December 31, 2018.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES In millions of pesos

1H19 1H18 Change



$ $ $ % Capital Expenditures

824.6 780.5 44.1 5.6

Total CAPEX for the 1H19 was $824.6 million and $780.5 million in 1H18, mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all of our facilities.

STOCK INFORMATION

As of June 28, 2019 Total Shares

600,000,000 Total free float

26.75% Market cap (millions of pesos)

$48,240 Source: Yahoo Finances

SHARE PRICE

SHARE PRICE





Mexican Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange



Ticker Symbol: Bachoco

Ticker Symbol: IBA



In nominal pesos per Share

In U.S. Dollar per ADR

Month High Low Close

High Low Close

Jun-19 84.98 79.99 80.40

52.92 50.11 50.67

May-19 87.22 77.68 86.25

55.01 49.42 52.50

Apr-19 78.67 71.14 77.68

49.75 45.23 49.00

Mar-19 75.88 70.51 74.59

47.98 45.72 46.10

Feb-19 76.06 72.83 74.84

47.74 45.17 46.93

Jan-19 74.37 65.38 73.31

46.53 40.07 46.00



ANALYST COVERAGE

APPENDICES

For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $19.20 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of June 30, 2019, according to Mexico's National Bank.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Income

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Derivatives Position Report









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION -Unaudited-







In U.S. Dollar June 30, December 31, In million pesos 2019 2019 2018*







TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,855.5 54,826.4 52,865.6







Total current assets 1,584.7 30,426.4 29,775.0 Cash and cash equivalents 966.3 18,553.1 18,458.5 Total accounts receivable 255.7 4,909.9 3,486.5 Inventories 321.2 6,166.1 6,649.1 Other current assets 41.5 797.3 1,180.9







Total non current assets 1,270.8 24,400.1 23,090.6 Net property, plant and equipment 944.3 18,129.9 18,018.2 Other non current Assets 326.6 6,270.1 5,072.4







TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 819.1 15,727.3 14,699.9







Total current liabilities 478.2 9,181.4 9,084.9 Notes payable to banks 179.2 3,440.2 3,492.8 Accounts payable 185.1 3,554.1 4,228.4 Other taxes payable and other accruals 113.9 2,187.1 1,363.7







Total long-term liabilities 340.9 6,545.9 5,614.9 Long-term debt 80.9 1,552.8 1,544.8 Other non current liabilities 64.5 1,238.4 302.8 Deferred income taxes 195.6 3,754.7 3,767.3







TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,036.4 39,099.1 38,165.7







Capital stock 61.2 1,174.4 1,174.3 Commission in shares issued 21.6 414.5 414.5 Retained earnings 1,896.3 36,408.4 35,354.5 Others accounts 53.4 1,025.5 1,153.0 Non controlling interest 4.0 76.3 69.5







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,855.5 54,826.4 52,865.6







*Audited























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Second Quarter Results, ended June 30th:



-Unaudited-







U.S. Dollar



In millions pesos 2019 2019 2018* Net sales $ 879.4 16,884.1 16,213.6 Cost of sales 685.7 13,164.5 13,108.3 Gross profit 193.7 3,719.6 3,105.3 SG&A 80.8 1,550.8 1,489.1 Other income (expenses), net (0.3) (5.0) 40.2 Operating income 112.7 2,163.8 1,656.4 Net finance income 4.8 91.6 562.1 Income tax 34.6 663.4 641.8 Net Income $ 82.9 1,591.9 1,576.7







Non-controlling interest 0.16 3.1 2.3 Net controlling interest profit 82.8 1,588.8 1,574.3 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.14 2.65 2.62 Basic and diluted earnings per ADR 1.66 31.78 31.49 Weighted average Shares outstanding1 600,000 600,000 600,000







EBITDA Result $ 129.3 2,483.3 1,976.0







Gross margin 22.0% 22.0% 19.2% Operating margin 12.8% 12.8% 10.2% Net margin 9.4% 9.4% 9.7% EBITDA margin 14.7% 14.7% 12.2%







1 In thousands





* Audited















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Accumulated results, for the six months ended June 30.

-Unaudited-







U.S. Dollar



In millions pesos 2019 2019 2018* Net sales $ 1,625.4 31,207.7 31,516.6 Cost of sales 1,337.5 25,680.2 25,194.1 Gross profit 287.9 5,527.5 6,322.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 157.6 3,025.2 2,874.6 Other income (expenses), net (0.2) (3.4) 31.0 Operating income 130.2 2,498.9 3,478.9 Net finance income 8.7 167.6 468.4 Income tax 40.2 772.1 1,109.6 Net income $ 98.7 1,894.4 2,837.6







Non-controlling interest 0.4 6.8 7.6 Net controlling interest profit 98.3 1,887.6 2,830.0 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.16 3.15 4.72 Basic and diluted earnings per ADR 1.97 37.8 56.60 Weighted average Shares outstanding1 599,960 599,960 599,990







EBITDA Result $ 163.4 3,138.2 4,108.2







Gross margin 17.7% 17.7% 20.1% Operating margin 8.0% 8.0% 11.0% Net margin 6.0% 6.1% 9.0% EBITDA margin 10.1% 10.1% 13.0%







1 In thousands





* Audited















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





In million of pesos







-Unaudited-



















U.S. Dollar June 30,



2019 2019 2018*











NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 138.9 2,666.5 3,947.2











ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES: 14.0 269.4 229.3

Depreciation and others 33.3 639.3 600.7

Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment (1.2) (23.1) 6.9

Other Items (18.1) (346.7) (378.4)











NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES 152.9 2,935.9 4,176.5

CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION: (103.0) (1,977.9) (1,562.8)

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (74.3) (1,426.1) 416.6

Decrease (increase) in inventories 20.6 395.7 (516.2)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (102.2) (1,961.8) (226.5)

Other Items 52.8 1,014.3 (1,236.7)











NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 49.9 958.0 2,613.7











NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (9.8) (188.6) (130.1)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (42.9) (824.6) (780.5)

Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment 1.9 37.3 11.4

Other Items 31.2 598.7 639.0











CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES 40.1 769.4 2,483.6











Net cash provided by financing activities: (36.8) (706.5) (774.6)

Proceeds from loans 181.2 3,478.6 3,177.5

Principal payments on loans (178.3) (3,424.2) (3,455.1)

Dividends paid (21.9) (420.0) (426.0)

Other items (17.8) (340.9) (70.9)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 3.3 62.9 1,709.0











Cash and investments at the beginning of year $ 961.0 18,451.9 17,240.1

CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 964.3 18,514.8 18,949.1











*Audited



















DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT































Second Quarter 2019























Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of June 30, 2019



















TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT OBJECTIVE NOTIONAL VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY REASONABLE VALUE AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR GUARANTIES REQUIRED





2Q-2019 1Q-2019 2Q-2019 1Q-2019





Forward Vanilla Hedge $ 39,161 $ 19.20

$ 19.41

$ -11,503 $ -4,655 90% in 2019 and 10% in 2020 The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee





Futures for corn and soybean meal Hedge $ 192,042 CORN CORN $ 5,654 -$ 2,474 60% in 2019; 40% in 2020





In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel





month price month price





Mar-20 $ 4.395













May-19 $ 3.565









Jul-19 $ 3.663





Sep-19 $ 4.248 Sep-19 $ 3.750





Dec-19 $ 4.315 Dec-19 $ 3.848





SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL





In USD per ton In USD per ton





month price month price









May-19 $ 306.5









Jul-19 $ 310.0





Aug-19 $ 315.3 Aug-19 $ 311.5





Jan-20 $ 324.8 Sep-19 $ 313.0





Mar-20 $ 327.0









May-20 $ 329.0









Jul-20 $ 331.0









Aug-20 $ 331.4









Sep-20 $ 331.6









Options of Corn Hedge $ 93,363 CORN CORN $ 11,339 -$ 2,846 90% in 2019; 10% in 2020





In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel





month price month price









May-19 $ 3.565





Jul-19 $ 3.752 Jul-19 $ 3.663





Sep-19 $ 4.248 Sep-19 $ 3.750





Dec-19 $ 4.315 Dec-19 $ 3.848





Jan-20 $ 4.395 Jan-20 $ 3.970





Options of soybean meal Hedge $ 118,336 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL $ 2,738 $ 97 80% in 2019; 20% in 2020





In USD per ton In USD per ton





month price month price









May-19 $ 306.5









Jul-19 $ 310.0





Aug-19 $ 315.3 Aug-19 $ 311.5





Sep-19 $ 313.0 Sep-19 $ 313.0





Oct-19 $ 325.9 Oct-19 $ 314.1





Dec-19 $ 316.8 Dec-19 $ 316.8





Jan-20 $ 324.8 Jan-20 $ 317.7





Mar-20 $ 327.0 Mar-20 $ 317.8

































-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of June 30, 2019.















-The notional value represents the net position as of June 30, 2019 at the exchange rate of Ps. 19.20 per one dollar.











-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.

















PROBABLE SCENARIO