Industrias Bachoco Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

HIGHLIGHTS 2020

Net sales decreased 2.7% in 2Q20 and increased 3.1% in 1H20

EBITDA margin was 2.7% for 2Q20 and 4.3% for the 1H20

SG&A as percentage of net sales was 9.5% and 9.8% for 2Q20 and 1H20 respectively.

CEO COMMENTS

Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated: "During the 2Q20 we faced unprecedented challenges in our operations in Mexico and U.S. due to COVID-19 pandemic. Confinement measures established in both countries, and the slowdown in economic growth, caused contractions in demand in our both markets and particularly in our food service channel.

This slowdown in demand created oversupply conditions which put pressure in prices of our main business lines, resulting in an atypical 2Q.

On the other hand, Mexican peso depreciated respect to the U.S dollar, more than 20% quarter over quarter, this had a negative impact in our cost of sales despite the good levels on prices of our main raw materials.

Regarding our operations, as part of an essential sector both in Mexico and the U.S, we managed to quickly implement safety measures in all our facilities and distribution network which allowed us to keep our commitments with our customers and final consumers.

We are aware that negative economic effects due to the pandemic not only impacted industries in general, but also affected our communities.

Bachoco has been known for being close to our society in difficult times and this pandemic was not the exception. During the months of April and May, in coordination with local authorities, we implemented two programs to help those in need: "Caldito de Apoyo" and "Apoyo de Corazon".

With "Caldito de Apoyo" we set up a food truck to deliver 1,500 plates of chicken soup every day for 2 weeks outside 15 hospitals around Mexico City and, in a second phase, we expanded our chicken soup delivery to 29 more hospitals in the states of Morelos, Puebla, and Nuevo Leon.

With "Apoyo de Corazon", national wide through our Business Units, we donated to private and government institutions more than 268,000 kilograms of chicken to be distributed to communities affected by the pandemic reaching more than 219,000 people.

Despite the challenging conditions of this quarter, we ended with a net cash position of $15,223 million, and the fundamentals of our company remain in place.

It is hard to predict what the challenges will be for the rest of the year, however, we are confident that with the effort and commitment of our team members and our financial discipline will allow us to face the uncertainties to come."

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share or per ADR, with comparative figures for the same period in 2019.

By the end of 2Q20 Mexican authorities gave us the approval to move forward with the business arrangement with Sonora Agropecuaria (SASA), a swine processor and distributor. Therefore, our balance sheet figures of June 2020 include the integration of SASA. Income Statement will be integrated in 3Q20.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY







In millions of pesos

2Q20 2Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

16,431.9 16,884.1 (452.2) (2.7) Net sales in Mexico

11,339.9 12,537.4 (1,197.5) (9.6) Net sales in the U.S.

5,092.0 4,346.7 745.3 17.1

NET SALES BY SEGMENT







In millions of pesos

2Q20 2Q19 Change



$ $ $ $ Net Sales

16,431.9 16,884.1 (452.2) (2.7) Poultry

14,796.3 15,259.2 (462.9) (3.0) Other

1,635.6 1,624.9 10.7 0.7

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT





In tons



Change

2Q20 2Q19 Volume % Total sales volume: 554,677 575,729 (21,052.7) (3.7) Poultry 433,484 436,570 (3,085.8) (0.7) Others 121,192 139,159 (17,966.9) (12.9)

The Company's 2Q20 net sales totaled $16,431.9 million; $452.2 million or 2.7% less than the $16,884.1 million reported in 2Q19. The decrease was mainly a result of lower prices in poultry.

In 2Q20, sales of our U.S. operations represented 31.0% of our total sales compared to 25.7% in 2Q19.

GROSS PROFIT







In millions of pesos

2Q20 2Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Cost of sales

14,574.5 13,164.5 1,410.0 10.7 Gross profit

1,857.4 3,719.6 (1,862.2) (50.1) Gross margin

11.3% 22.0% - -

In 2Q20, cost of sales was $14,574.5 million; $1,410.0 million or 10.7% higher than the $13,164.5 million reported in 2Q19. This increase was due to higher unit cost mainly driven by the depreciation of more than 20% of the Mexican peso vs the U.S. dollar.

The Company´s gross profit in 2Q20 was $1,857.4 million, 50.1% lower than the gross profit of $3,719.6 million in 2Q19, with a gross margin of 11.3% for 2Q20 vs 22.0% in 2Q19. This is a result of lower prices in poultry and higher unit cost in our main business lines.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A") In millions of pesos

2Q20 2Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Total SG&A

1,567.0 1,550.8 16.2 1.0

Total SG&A expenses in 2Q20 were $1,567.0 million; $16.2 million higher than the $1,550.8 million reported in 2Q19. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.5% in 2Q20 and 9.2% in 2Q19. The increase was mainly driven by some additional expenses in health and security equipment related to COVID-19.

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET In millions of pesos

2Q20 2Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Other income (expense), net

(207.5) (5.0) (202.5) 4,031.3

This item mainly includes the sale of unused assets as well as hens and other by-products. We record such sales as expenses when the sale price is below the book value of those assets.

In 2Q20, we recorded other expenses of $207.5 million, compared with other expenses of $5.0 million reported in 2Q19.

OPERATING INCOME







In millions of pesos

2Q20 2Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Operating income

82.8 2,163.8 (2,080.9) (96.2) Operating margin

0.5% 12.8% - -

Operating income in 2Q20 totaled $82.8 million; $2,080.9 million lower than $2,163.8 million reported in 2Q19. This represents an operating margin of 0.5% for 2Q20, lower when compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease in operating income is mainly attributed to lower poultry prices, higher cost of sales and higher other expenses in 2Q20.

NET FINANCIAL INCOME







In millions of pesos

2Q20 2Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Net Financial Income

(122.3) 91.6 (213.8) (233.6) Financial Income

(42.3) 184.4 (226.7) (122.9) Financial Expense

80.0 92.8 (12.8) (13.8)

In 2Q20, the Company reported net financial expenses of $122.3 million, compared to the net financial income of $91.6 million reported in the same period of 2019. The decrease is mainly attributed to lower exchange rate gains, as the peso appreciated in 2Q20 when compared to 1Q20.

TAXES FOR THE PERIOD







In millions of pesos

2Q20 2Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Total Taxes

(11.2) 663.4 (674.6) (101.7) Income tax

(407.6) 652.2 (1,059.9) (162.5) Deferred income tax

396.4 11.2 385.2 3,439.6

Total taxes for the 2Q20 were $674.6 million lower when compared with total taxes of $663.41 million in the same period of 2019. This was a result of negative income before taxes reported in 2Q20.

NET INCOME







In millions of pesos

2Q20 2Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Net income

(28.2) 1,591.9 (1,620.1) (101.8) Net margin

(0.2)% 9.4% - - Basic and diluted earnings per share1

(0.06) 2.65 (2.7) n/a Basic and diluted earnings per ADR2

(0.70) 31.78 (32.5) n/a Weighted average Shares outstanding3

599,787 600,000 - -























1 In pesos 2 in pesos, one ADR equals to twelve shares 3 In thousands of shares

For the 2Q20 we had negative Net income of $28.2 million, representing a negative basic and diluted income per share of $(0.06), compared with a net income of $1,591.9 million, which represented $2.65 pesos of net income per share in 2Q19. This decrease was mainly attributed to lower operating results. Net margin in 2Q20 was a negative 0.2% compared to a positive 9.4% reported in 2Q19.

EBITDA



In millions of pesos

2Q20 2Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Net income

(34.8) 1,588.8 (1,623.6) (102.2) Income tax expense (benefit)

(11.2) 663.4 (674.6) (101.7) Result in associates

6.6 3.1 3.5 115.5 Net finance (income) expense

122.3 (91.6) 213.8 (233.6) Depreciation and amortization

354.8 319.6 35.2 11.0 EBITDA

437.6 2,483.3 (2,045.7) (82.4) EBITDA Margin (%)

2.7% 14.7% - - Net revenues

16,431.9 16,884.1 (452.2) (2.7)

EBITDA in 2Q20 reached $437.6 million representing an EBITDA margin of 2.7%, compared to an EBITDA of $2,483.3 million in 2Q19, with an EBITDA margin of 14.7%.

ACCUMULATED RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY







In millions of pesos

1H20 1H19 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

32,170.3 31,207.7 962.6 3.1 Net sales in Mexico

22,407.5 22,834.0 (426.5) (1.9) Net sales in the U.S.

9,762.8 8,373.8 1,389.1 16.6

NET SALES BY SEGMENT







In millions of pesos

1H20 1H19 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

32,170.3 31,207.7 962.6 3.1 Poultry

28,959.1 28,112.0 847.1 3.0 Other

3,211.2 3,095.7 115.5 3.7

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT





In metric tons



Change

1H20 1H19 Volume % Total sales volume: 1,142,694 1,128,905 13,789.9 1.2 Poultry 890,651 862,315 28,336.2 3.3 Others 252,043 266,589 (14,546.2) (5.5)

During the first half of 2020, net sales totaled $32,170.3 million; $962.6 million or 3.1% more than $31,207.7 million reported in the same period of 2019. The increase in sales is mainly attributable to higher prices and volume sold when compared to the first half of 2019.

In 1H20, sales of our U.S. operations represented 30.3% of our total sales, compared with 26.8% in 1H19.

OPERATING RESULTS







In millions of pesos

1H20 1H19 Change



$ $ $ % Cost of Sales

28,131.8 25,680.2 2,451.6 9.5 Gross Profit

4,038.5 5,527.5 (1,489.0) (26.9) Total SG&A

3,139.7 3,025.2 114.5 3.8 Other Income (expense)

(212.0) (3.4) (208.6) 6,130.2 Operating Income

686.8 2,498.9 (1,812.1) (72.5) Net Financial Income

2,304.2 167.6 2,136.7 1,275.1 Income Tax

849.1 772.1 77.0 10.0 Net Income

2,141.9 1,894.4 247.5 13.1

In 1H20, the cost of sales totaled $28,131.8 million; $2,451.6 million or 9.5% higher than $25,680.2 million reported in 1H19. The increase in cost of sales is mainly attributed to higher unit cost particularly driven of the depreciation of the Mexican peso of around 13% vs the U.S. dollar.

As a result, we reached a gross profit of $4,038.5 million and a gross margin of 12.6% in 1H20, when compared to $5,527.5 million of gross profit and margin of 17.7% reached in the same period of 2019.

Total SG&A expenses in 1H20 were $3,139.7 million; $114.5 million or 3.8% more than the $3,025.2 million reported in 1H19. In 1H20 total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.8% compared with 9.7% in 1H19.

In 1H20 we had other expenses of $212.0 million, compared with other expenses of $3.4 million reported in 1H19.

Operating income in 1H20 was $686.8 million, which represents an operating margin of 2.1%, a decrease of 72.5% from an operating income of $2,498.9 million and an operating margin of 8.0% in 1H19.

The net financial income in 1H20 was $2,304.2 million, higher when compared to a net financial income of $167.6 million in 1H19 mainly as a result of the Mexican peso depreciation year over year.

Total taxes were $849.1 million as of June 30, 2020. These taxes include $502.9 million of income tax and $346.2 million of deferred income taxes. This figure compares to total taxes of $772.1 million in 1H19.

All the above resulted in a net income of $2,141.9 million or 6.7% of net margin in the 1H20, which represents $3.55 pesos of earnings per share; while in the 1H19 the net income totaled $1,894.4 million, 6.1% of net margin and $3.15 pesos of net income per share.

EBITDA







In millions of pesos

1H20 1H19 Change



$ $ $ % Net controlling interest profit

2,131.8 1,887.6 244.2 12.9 Income tax expense (benefit)

849.1 772.1 77.0 10.0 Result in associates

10.1 6.8 3.3 48.1 Net finance (income) expense

(2,304.2) (167.6) (2,136.7) 1,275.1 Depreciation and amortization

698.1 639.3 58.8 9.2 EBITDA

1,384.9 3,138.2 (1,753.3) (55.9) EBITDA Margin (%)

4.3% 10.1% - - Net revenues

32,170.3 31,207.7 962.6 3.1

EBITDA in 1H20 reached $1,384.9 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 4.3%, compared to an EBITDA of $3,138.2 million in 1H19, with a margin of 10.1%.

BALANCE SHEET

BALANCE SHEET DATA







In millions of pesos

June 30, 2020 Dec. 31st, 2019 Change



$ $ $ % TOTAL ASSETS

58,387.5 55,702.5 2,685.0 4.8 Cash and cash equivalents

17,817.6 19,182.9 (1,365.3) (7.1) Accounts receivable

4,675.1 3,880.8 794.3 20.5 TOTAL LIABILITIES

15,417.0 15,442.2 (25.1) (0.2) Accounts payable

5,390.7 5,235.5 155.2 3.0 Short-term debt

1,107.6 3,440.4 (2,332.8) (67.8) Long-term debt

1,487.1 1,488.2 (1.1) (0.1) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

42,970.5 40,260.3 2,710.2 6.7 Capital stock

1,174.3 1,174.3 (0.1) (0.0)

Cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2020 totaled $17,817.6 million vs $19,182.9 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total debt as of June 30, 2020 was $2,594.7 million, compared to $4,928.6 million reported as of December 31, 2019, mainly as a result of payments made in our short-term bank debt.

Net cash as of June 30, 2020 was $15,222.9 million, compared to net cash of $14,254.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES In millions of pesos

1H20 1H19 Change



$ $ $ % Capital Expenditures

992.4 824.6 167.9 20.4

Total CAPEX for the 1H20 was $992.4 million and $824.6 million in 1H19, mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all of our facilities.

STOCK INFORMATION As of June 30, 2020 Total Shares

600,000,000 Total free float

26.75% Market cap (millions of pesos)

$40,248

Source: Yahoo Finances

SHARE PRICE

SHARE PRICE





Mexican Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange

Ticker Symbol: Bachoco

Ticker Symbol: IBA

In nominal pesos per Share

In U.S. Dollar per ADR Month High Low Close

High Low Close June 69.75 65.32 67.08

39.01 34.70 35.17 May 69.93 66.18 67.87

36.94 32.85 36.64 April 69.93 60.81 69.93

35.09 29.80 34.88 March 71.07 58.76 67.48

44.14 28.67 34.00 February 75.83 68.57 71.07

48.87 42.67 43.04 January 82.40 75.01 75.82



52.70 47.78 48.34

For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $22.96 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of June 30, 2020, according to Mexico's National Bank.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Income

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Derivatives Position Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION -Unaudited-







In U.S. Dollar June 30, December 31, In million pesos 2020 2020 2019*







TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,543.0 58,387.5 55,702.5







Total current assets 1,413.6 32,456.1 31,097.2 Cash and cash equivalents 776.0 17,817.6 19,182.9 Total accounts receivable 203.6 4,675.1 3,880.8 Inventories 378.3 8,684.8 6,753.4 Other current assets 55.7 1,278.6 1,280.1







Total non current assets 1,129.4 25,931.4 24,605.2 Net property, plant and equipment 837.9 19,237.0 18,556.6 Other non current Assets 291.6 6,694.4 6,048.6







TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 671.5 15,417.0 15,442.2







Total current liabilities 361.8 8,306.7 8,908.1 Notes payable to banks 48.2 1,107.6 3,440.4 Accounts payable 234.8 5,390.7 5,235.5 Other taxes payable and other accruals 78.8 1,808.4 232.2







Total long-term liabilities 309.7 7,110.3 6,534.0 Long-term debt 64.8 1,487.1 1,488.2 Other non current liabilities 51.2 1,176.2 1,141.3 Deferred income taxes 193.7 4,447.0 3,904.5







TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,871.5 42,970.5 40,260.3







Capital stock 51.1 1,174.3 1,174.3 Commission in shares issued 18.1 414.5 414.5 Retained earnings 1,710.4 39,270.0 37,732.9 Others accounts 80.5 1,847.5 858.2 Non controlling interest 11.5 264.2 80.4







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,543.0 58,387.5 55,702.5







*Audited







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Second Quarter Results, ended June 30th:



-Unaudited-







U.S. Dollar



In millions pesos 2020 2020 2019* Net sales $ 715.7 16,431.9 16,884.1 Cost of sales 634.8 14,574.5 13,164.5 Gross profit 80.9 1,857.4 3,719.6 SG&A 68.3 1,567.0 1,550.8 Other income (expenses), net (9.0) (207.5) (5.0) Operating income 3.6 82.8 2,163.8 Net finance income (5.3) (122.3) 91.6 Income tax (0.5) (11.2) 663.4 Net Income -$ 1.2 (28.2) 1,591.9







Non-controlling interest 0.29 6.6 3.1 Net controlling interest profit (1.52) (34.8) 1,588.8 Basic and diluted earnings per share (0.00) (0.06) 2.65 Basic and diluted earnings per ADR (0.03) (0.70) 31.78 Weighted average Shares outstanding1 599,787 599,787 600,000







EBITDA Result $ 19.1 437.6 2,483.3







Gross margin 11.3% 11.3% 22.0% Operating margin 0.5% 0.5% 12.8% Net margin -0.2% -0.2% 9.4% EBITDA margin 2.7% 2.7% 14.7%







1 In thousands





* Audited







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Accumulated results, for the six months ended June 30.

-Unaudited-







U.S. Dollar



In millions pesos 2020 2020 2019* Net sales $ 1,401.1 32,170.3 31,207.7 Cost of sales 1,225.3 28,131.8 25,680.2 Gross profit 175.9 4,038.5 5,527.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 136.7 3,139.7 3,025.2 Other income (expenses), net (9.2) (212.0) (3.4) Operating income 29.9 686.8 2,498.9 Net finance income 100.4 2,304.2 167.6 Income tax 37.0 849.1 772.1 Net income $ 93.3 2,141.9 1,894.4







Non-controlling interest 0.4 10.1 6.8 Net controlling interest profit 92.8 2,131.8 1,887.6 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.15 3.55 3.15 Basic and diluted earnings per ADR 1.86 42.6 37.75 Weighted average Shares outstanding1 599,815 599,815 599,960







EBITDA Result $ 60.3 1,384.9 3,138.2







Gross margin 12.6% 12.6% 17.7% Operating margin 2.1% 2.1% 8.0% Net margin 6.6% 6.7% 6.1% EBITDA margin 4.3% 4.3% 10.1%







1 In thousands























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



In million of pesos





-Unaudited-















U.S. Dollar June 30,

2020 2020 2019*







NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 130.3 2,991.0 2,666.5







ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES: 30.8 706.8 269.4 Depreciation and others 38.1 875.4 639.3 Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment 4.2 96.8 (23.1) Other Items (11.6) (265.4) (346.7)







NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES 161.1 3,697.9 2,935.9 CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION: (78.8) (1,808.8) (1,977.9) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (30.4) (698.6) (1,426.1) Decrease (increase) in inventories (87.0) (1,998.0) 395.7 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 60.0 1,377.3 (1,961.8) Other Items (21.3) (489.6) 1,014.3







NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 82.3 1,889.0 958.0







NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (26.0) (596.7) (188.6) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (36.2) (831.1) (824.6) Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment 1.5 34.7 37.3 Other Items 8.7 199.7 598.7







CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES 56.3 1,292.3 769.4







Net cash provided by financing activities: (117.0) (2,686.5) (706.5) Proceeds from loans 107.1 2,459.7 3,478.6 Principal payments on loans (224.7) (5,159.1) (3,424.2) Dividends paid (17.2) (395.8) (420.0) Other items 17.8 408.7 (340.9) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents (60.7) (1,394.2) 62.9







Cash and investments at the beginning of year $ 834.7 19,164.8 18,451.9 CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 774.0 17,770.6 18,514.8

































DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT

Second Quarter 2020

















Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of June 30, 2020



































TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT OBJECTIVE NOTIONAL VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY REASONABLE VALUE AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR GUARANTIES REQUIRED 2Q-2020 1Q-2020 2Q-2020 1Q-2020 Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd Hedge $ 47,259 $ 22.96

$ 23.80

$ 25,897 $ 111,955 100% in 2020 The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee Futures for corn and soybean meal Hedge $ 418,173 CORN CORN $ 2,944 -$ 33,818 83% in 2020 and 17% in 2021 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price Sep-20 $ 3.415 May-20 $ 3.408 Dec-20 $ 3.505 Jul-20 $ 3.460 Mar-21 $ 3.613 Sep-20 $ 3.498 May-21 $ 3.675 Dec-20 $ 3.575 Jul-21 $ 3.728 Mar-21 $ 3.685 Sep-21 $ 3.668 May-21 $ 3.745 Dec-21 $ 3.730 Jul-21 $ 3.775



Dec-21 $ 3.775 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price Aug-20 $ 289.1 Jul-20 $ 318.9 Sep-20 $ 291.4 Aug-20 $ 314.0 Oct-20 $ 292.9 Jan-21 $ 305.4 Dec-20 $ 295.9 Mar-21 $ 295.8 Jan-21 $ 296.3 May-21 $ 293.0 Mar-21 $ 295.3 Jul-21 $ 294.9 May-21 $ 294.5 Aug-21 $ 295.0 Aug-21 $ 297.3 Sep-21 $ 294.0 Sep-21 $ 297.2 Oct-21 $ 291.7 Oct-21 $ 296.1 Dec-21 $ 292.5 Options of Corn Hedge $ 131,020 CORN CORN $ 4,496 $ 1,912 60% in 2020 and 40% in 2021 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price Sep-20 $ 3.415 May-20 $ 3.408 Dec-20 $ 3.505 Jul-20 $ 3.460 Mar-21 $ 3.613 Sep-20 $ 3.498 May-21 $ 3.675 Dec-20 $ 3.575



Mar-21 $ 3.685 Options of soybean meal Hedge $ 136,570 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL $ 1,571 $ 4,059 52% in 2020 and 48% in 2021 In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price Ago-20 $ 289.1 May-20 $ 321.5 Sep-20 $ 291.4 Jul-20 $ 318.9 Oct-20 $ 292.9 Aug-20 $ 314.0 Dec-20 $ 295.9 Sep-20 $ 310.0 Jan-21 $ 296.3 Oct-20 $ 308.0 Mar-21 $ 295.3 Dec-20 $ 308.4 May-21 $ 294.5 Jan-21 $ 305.4 Jul-21 $ 296.5 Mar-21 $ 295.8





















-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of June 30, 2020.









-The notional value represents the net position as of June 30, 2020 at the exchange rate of Ps. 22.96 per one dollar.





-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.



































PROBABLE SCENARIO

Second Quarter 2020















Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of June 30, 2020











PROBABLE SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT REASONABLE VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3) Reference Value (1) -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd $ 25,897 $22.39 $ 23.53 $ 24.11 Direct -$ 1,230 $ 53,023 $ 76,457



-5% 5% 10%

-5% 5% 10% Futures of Corn: (2) $ 2,944 $ 3.244 $ 3.586 $ 3.757 The effect will materialize as the inventory is consumed -$ 17,965 $ 23,853 $ 44,761 Futures of Soybean Meal: (2) $ 274.6 $ 303.6 $ 318.0 Options for Corn $ 4,496 $ 3.244 $ 3.586 $ 3.757 -$ 2,055 $ 11,047 $ 17,598 Options of Soybean Meal $ 1,571 $ 274.6 $ 303.6 $ 318.0 -$ 5,258 $ 8,399 $ 15,228

















(1) The reference value is the exchange rate of Ps. $22.96 per USD as of June 30, 2020.







(2) The reference values are; the future of corn for Sep 2020, $3.4150 USD/bushel and the future of soybean meal for Aug 2020, $289.10 USD/ton. 'All the evaluations are performed according with the corresponding future, here only the first month futures are shown.

(3) The Company has credit lines with the majority of its counterparts, so that the effect in cash flow is lower than the amount shown.

-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.





























Second Quarter 2020



















Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of June 30, 2020















STRESS SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT REASONABLE VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW Reference Value -50% -25% 25% 50% -50% -25% 25% 50% Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd $ 25,897 $11.48 $17.22 $28.70 $34.44 Direct -$516,637 -$245,370 $163,432 $317,878























