Industrias Bachoco Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

CELAYA, Mexico, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., "Bachoco" or "the Company", (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the third quarter ("3Q19") and first nine months of 2019 ("9M19") ended on September 30th, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos ("$").

HIGHLIGHTS 2019

Net sales increased 8.5% in 3Q19 and 1.9% in 9M19

SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 9.8% in 3Q19 and 9.7% in 9M19

EBITDA margin was 9.8% for 3Q19 and 10.0% in 9M19

Earnings per basic and diluted share were $1.85 for 3Q18 and $5.00 for 9M19.

CEO COMMENTS

Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated: "We entered the third quarter with good demand conditions in the poultry market which resulted in good unseasonal prices for the first part of the quarter. Mainly, as a result of a good balance between supply and demand and due to less uncertain conditions in the economic environment in Mexico, when compared to the same period of 2018.

This allowed us to reach an increase in total sales of 8.5% in the quarter, and an increase of 1.9% for the 9M19, when compared to the same periods of 2018 respectively.

In terms of cost of sales, prices of our main raw material for both corn and soybean meal, started at high levels and dropped by the end of the quarter, which combined with our hedging strategy allowed us to report a lower cost for 3Q19 when compared to the same period of 2018.

As a result, we reached an EBITDA of $1,505.8 million in 3Q19, significantly higher than the EBITDA in the same quarter of 2018. For the third quarter, our EBITDA margin in 3Q19 was 9.8% versus a 0.5% margin in 3Q18. As a result, our EBITDA margin for the nine months of this year was 10.0%, higher when compared to 9.1% EBITDA margin of the same period of 2018.

We reached an income per share of $1.85 pesos, which one of the highest for the previous five years for a third quarter. For the first 9M19 our income per share was $5.00 pesos higher than the $4.43 pesos for the same period of 2018.

On the other hand, SG&A expenses in 3Q19 were $1,497.6, meaning a reduction of $1.4 million vs 3Q18 that were $1,499.1 million. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.8% in 3Q19 and 10.6% in 3Q18.

Our financial structure continued strong as we ended the quarter with a net cash of $13,275.3 million, which will allow us to continue supporting our growth plans".

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share or per ADR, with comparative figures for the same period in 2018.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY







In millions of pesos

3Q19 3Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

15,312.9 14,114.4 1,198.4 8.5 Net sales in Mexico

10,981.4 9,865.0 1,116.4 11.3 Net sales in the U.S.

4,331.5 4,249.4 82.1 1.9

NET SALES BY SEGMENT







In millions of pesos

3Q19 3Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

15,312.9 14,114.4 1,198.4 8.5 Poultry

13,879.8 12,844.7 1,035.0 8.1 Other

1,433.1 1,269.7 163.4 12.9

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT







In tons





Change

3Q19 3Q18 Volume % Total sales volume: 550,640 539,823 10,816.4 2.0 Poultry 424,645 441,135 (16,490.0) (3.7) Others 125,994 98,688 27,306.4 27.7

The Company's 3Q19 net sales totaled $15,312.9 million; $1,198.4 million or 8.5% more than $14,114.4 million reported in 3Q18. The increase is a result of better prices in poultry and higher volume sold in our Other segment, particularly in balance feed.

In 3Q19, sales of our U.S. operations represented 28.3% of our total sales compared to 30.1% in 3Q18.

GROSS PROFIT







In millions of pesos

3Q19 3Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Cost of sales

12,706.5 12,955.6 (249.0) (1.9) Gross profit

2,606.4 1,158.9 1,447.5 124.9 Gross margin

17.0% 8.2% - -

In 3Q19, cost of sales was $12,706.5 million; $249.0 million or 1.9% lower than $12,955.6 million reported in 3Q18. This decrease was mainly due to lower unit cost in our main business lines and due to lower volume sold in poultry.

The Company's gross profit in 3Q19 was $2,606.4 million, higher than the gross profit of $1,158.9 million in 3Q18, with a gross margin of 17.0% for 3Q19 vs 8.2% in 3Q18.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A") In millions of pesos

3Q19 3Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Total SG&A

1,497.6 1,499.1 (1.4) (0.1)

Total SG&A expenses in 3Q19 were $1,497.6 million; $1.4 million lower than the $1,499.1 million reported in 3Q18. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.8% in 3Q19 and 10.6% in 3Q18.

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET In millions of pesos

3Q19 3Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Other income (expense), net

73.0 79.7 (6.7) (8.4)

This item mainly includes the sale of unused assets as well as hens and other by-products. We record such sales as expenses when the sale price is below the book value of those assets.

In 3Q19, we recorded other income of $73.0 million, compared with other income of $79.7 million reported in 3Q18.

OPERATING INCOME







In millions of pesos

3Q19 3Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Operating income

1,181.8 (260.5) 1,442.3 (553.7) Operating margin

7.7% (1.8)% - -

Operating income in 3Q19 totaled $1,181.8 million; $1,442.3 million higher than the Operating loss of $260.5 million reported in 3Q18. This represents a positive operating margin of 7.7% for 3Q19, versus a negative operating margin in the same period of 2018. The increase in operating income is mainly attributed to higher Poultry prices and higher volume sold in Other segment, combined with lower cost of sales and lower SG&A.



NET FINANCIAL INCOME







In millions of pesos

3Q19 3Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Financial Income

405.7 (63.6) 469.3 (738.0) Financial Income

486.7 294.1 192.5 65.5 Financial Expense

81.0 357.7 (276.8) (77.4)

In 3Q19, the Company reported net financial income of $405.7 million, compared to a negative financial income of $63.6 million reported in the same period of 2018. The increase is mainly attributed to higher exchange rate gains.

TAXES FOR THE PERIOD







In millions of pesos

3Q19 3Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Total Taxes

474.4 (136.6) 611.0 (447.3) Income tax

48.2 (208.4) 256.6 (123.1) Deferred income tax

426.1 71.8 354.4 493.8















Total taxes for the 3Q19 were $474.4 million, which is higher when compared with total taxes of the same period of 2018. This is attributed to higher operating income in 3Q19.

NET INCOME







In millions of pesos

3Q19 3Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net income

1,113.1 (187.5) 1,300.6 (693.8) Net margin

7.3% (1.3%) - - Basic and diluted earnings per share1

1.85 (0.32) 2.2 n/a Basic and diluted earnings per ADR2

22.23 (3.79) 26.0 n/a Weighted average Shares outstanding3

600,000 600,000 - - 1In pesos









2in pesos, one ADR equals to twelve shares









3In thousands of shares











The net income for 3Q19 was $1,113.1 million, representing a basic and diluted income of $1.85 pesos per share, compared with a net loss of $187.5 million, which represented a $0.32 pesos of net loss per share in 3Q18. This increase is mainly attributed to higher operating results. Net margin in 3Q19 was 7.3% compared to a negative margin of 1.3% reported in 3Q18.

EBITDA



In millions of pesos

3Q19 3Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net income

1,111.3 (189.7) 1,301.1 (685.8) Income tax expense (benefit)

474.4 (136.6) 611.0 (447.3) Result in associates

1.8 2.3 (0.5) (21.8) Net finance (income) expense

(405.7) 63.6 (469.3) (738.0) Depreciation and amortization

324.0 336.6 (12.6) (3.7) EBITDA

1,505.8 76.2 1,429.7 1,877.3 EBITDA Margin (%)

9.8% 0.5% - - Net revenues

15,312.9 14,114.4 1,198.4 8.5

EBITDA in 3Q19 reached $1,505.8 million representing an EBITDA margin of 9.8%, compared to an EBITDA of $76.2 million in 3Q18, with an EBITDA margin of 0.5%.

ACCUMULATED RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY







In millions of pesos

9M19 9M18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

46,520.6 45,631.1 889.5 1.9 Net sales in Mexico

33,815.4 32,510.5 1,304.9 4.0 Net sales in the U.S.

12,705.2 13,120.6 (415.4) (3.2)

NET SALES BY SEGMENT







In millions of pesos

9M19 9M18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Sales

46,520.6 45,631.1 889.5 1.9 Poultry

41,991.8 41,335.4 656.4 1.6 Other

4,528.8 4,295.7 233.1 5.4

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT





In metric tons



Change

9M19 9M18 Volume % Total sales volume: 1,679,544 1,637,860 41,684 2.55 Poultry 1,286,960 1,294,632 (7,671) (0.6) Others 392,584 343,229 49,355 14.38















During the 9M19, net sales totaled $46,520.6 million; $889.5 million or 1.9% more than the $45,631.1 million reported in the same period of 2018.

In 9M19, sales of our U.S. operations represented 27.3% of our total sales, compared with 28.8% in 9M18.

OPERATING RESULTS







In millions of pesos

9M19 9M18 Change



$ $ $ % Cost of Sales

38,386.7 38,149.7 237.1 0.6 Gross Profit

8,133.9 7,481.4 652.5 8.7 Total SG&A

4,522.8 4,373.7 149.1 3.4 Other Income (expense)

69.6 110.7 (41.0) (37.1) Operating Income

3,680.7 3,218.4 462.3 14.4 Net Financial Income

573.3 404.8 168.5 41.6 Income Tax

1,246.4 973.0 273.4 28.1 Net Income

3,007.5 2,650.1 357.4 13.5

In the 9M19, the cost of sales totaled $38,386.7 million; $237.1 million or 0.6% higher than $38,149.7 million reported in the 9M18.

As a result, we reached a gross profit of $8,133.9 million and a gross margin of 17.5% in 9M19, when compare to $7,481.4 million of gross profit and a gross margin of 16.4% reached in the same period of 2018.

Total SG&A expenses in 9M19 were $4,522.8 million; $149.1 million or 3.4% more than the $4,373.7 million reported in 9M18. In 9M19 total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.7%, slightly higher compared to the 9.6% on 9M18.

In 9M19 we had other income of $69.6 million, compared with other income of $110.7 million reported in 9M18.

The operating income in 9M19 was $3,680.7 million, which represents an operating margin of 7.9%, an increase from an operating income of $3,218.4 million and an operating margin of 7.1% in 9M18.

The net financial income in 9M19 was $573.3 million, higher when compared to a net financial income of $404.8 million in 9M18.

Total taxes were $1,246.4 million as of September 30th, 2019. These taxes include $749.8 million of income tax and $496.7 million of deferred income taxes. This figure compares to total taxes of $973.0 million in 9M18; the increase was mainly attributed to a higher income before taxes.

All the above resulted in a net income of $3,007.5 million or 6.5% of net margin in the 9M19, which represents $5.00 pesos of earnings per share; while in the 9M18 the net income totaled $2,650.1 million, 5.8% of net margin and $4.40 pesos of net income per share.

EBITDA







In millions of pesos

9M19 9M18 Change



$ $ $ % Net controlling interest profit

2,998.9 2,640.3 358.7 13.6 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,246.4 973.0 273.4 28.1 Result in associates

8.6 9.9 (1.3) (13.0) Net finance (income) expense

(573.3) (404.8) (168.5) 41.6 Depreciation and amortization

963.3 937.4 26.0 2.8 EBITDA

4,644.0 4,155.7 488.3 11.7 EBITDA Margin (%)

10.0% 9.1% - - Net revenues

46,520.6 45,631.1 889.5 1.9

EBITDA in 9M19 reached $4,644.0 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 10.0%, compared to EBITDA of $4,155.7 million in 9M18, with an EBITDA margin of 9.1%.

BALANCE SHEET

BALANCE SHEET DATA







In millions of pesos

Sep 30, 2019 Dec. 31st, 2018 Change



$ $ $ % TOTAL ASSETS

55,450.3 52,865.6 2,584.7 4.9 Cash and cash equivalents

18,283.1 18,458.5 (175.4) (1.0) Accounts receivable

4,179.9 3,486.5 693.5 19.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES

15,111.2 14,699.9 411.3 2.8 Accounts payable

3,478.9 4,228.4 (749.6) (17.7) Short-term debt

3,514.7 3,492.8 21.9 0.6 Long-term debt

1,493.1 1,544.8 (51.7) (3.3) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

40,339.2 38,165.7 2,173.4 5.7 Capital stock

1,174.4 1,174.3 0.1 0.0

Cash and equivalents as of September 30th, 2019 totaled $18,283.1 million vs $18,458.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total debt as of September 30th, 2019 was $5,007.8 million, compared to $5,037.6 million reported as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash as of September 30th, 2019 was $13,275.3 million, compared to net cash of $13,420.9 million as of December 31, 2018.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES In millions of pesos

9M19 9M18 Change



$ $ $ % Capital Expenditures

1,301.2 1,329.0 (27.8) (2.1 )

Total CAPEX for the 9M19 was $1,301.2 million vs $1,329.0 million in 9M18, mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all of our facilities.

STOCK INFORMATION As of September 30, 2019 Total Shares

600,000,000 Total free float

26.75% Market cap (millions of pesos)

$52,116 Source: Yahoo Finances





SHARE PRICE









SHARE PRICE





Mexican Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange



Ticker Symbol: Bachoco

Ticker Symbol: IBA



In nominal pesos per Share

In U.S. Dollar per ADR

Month High Low Close

High Low Close

Sep-19 92.44 84.51 86.86

56.34 51.68 53.23

Aug-19 91.65 82.89 91.65

55.01 50.41 55.01

Jul-19 86.70 80.00 86.70

54.18 50.09 54.04

Jun-19 84.98 79.99 80.40

52.92 50.11 50.67

May-19 87.22 77.68 86.25

55.01 49.42 52.50

Apr-19 78.67 71.14 77.68

49.75 45.23 49.00

Mar-19 75.88 70.51 74.59

47.98 45.72 46.10

Feb-19 76.06 72.83 74.84

47.74 45.17 46.93

Jan-19 74.37 65.38 73.31

46.53 40.07 46.00































ANALYST COVERAGE









Institution Analyst name E-mail ACTINVER José Antonio Cebeira jcebeira@actinver.com.mx APALACHE ANALISIS Jorge Plácido jorge.placido@apalache.mx BBVA BANCOMER Pablo Abraham Peregrina pablo.abraham@bbva.com GBM Miguel Tortolero matortolero@gbm.com.mx INVEX Giselle Mojica gmojica@invex.com JP MORGAN Ulises Argote ulises.argote@jpmorgan.com SANTANDER Luis Miranda lmiranda@santander.com.mx

APPENDICES

For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $19.72 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of September 30, 2019, according to Mexico's National Bank.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Income

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Derivatives Position Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Third Quarter Results, ended September 30th:



-Unaudited-







U.S. Dollar



In millions pesos 2019 2019 2018* Net sales $ 776.5 15,312.9 14,114.4 Cost of sales 644.3 12,706.5 12,955.6 Gross profit 132.2 2,606.4 1,158.9 SG&A 75.9 1,497.6 1,499.1 Other income (expenses), net 3.7 73.0 79.7 Operating income 59.9 1,181.8 -260.5 Net finance income 20.6 405.7 -63.6 Income tax 24.1 474.4 (136.6) Net Income $ 56.4 1,113.1 (187.5)







Non-controlling interest 0.09 1.8 2.3 Net controlling interest profit 56.4 1,111.3 (189.7) Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.09 1.85 (0.32) Basic and diluted earnings per ADR 1.13 22.23 (3.79) Weighted average Shares outstanding1 600,000 600,000 600,000







EBITDA Result $ 76.4 1,505.8 76.2







Gross margin 17.0% 17.0% 8.2% Operating margin 7.7% 7.7% -1.8% Net margin 7.3% 7.3% -1.3% EBITDA margin 9.8% 9.8% 0.5%







1 In thousands





* Audited















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Accumulated results, for the nine months ended September 30.

-Unaudited-







U.S. Dollar



In millions pesos 2019 2019 2018* Net sales $ 2,359.1 46,520.6 45,631.1 Cost of sales 1,946.6 38,386.7 38,149.7 Gross profit 412.5 8,133.9 7,481.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 229.4 4,522.8 4,373.7 Other income (expenses), net 3.5 69.6 110.7 Operating income 186.6 3,680.7 3,218.4 Net finance income 29.1 573.3 404.8 Income tax 63.2 1,246.4 973.0 Net income $ 152.5 3,007.5 2,650.1







Non-controlling interest 0.4 8.6 9.9 Net controlling interest profit 152.1 2,998.9 2,640.3 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.25 5.00 0.00 Basic and diluted earnings per ADR 3.04 60.0 0.05 Weighted average Shares outstanding1 599,973 599,973 599,993







EBITDA Result $ 235.5 4,644.0 4,155.7







Gross margin 17.5% 17.5% 16.4% Operating margin 7.9% 7.9% 7.1% Net margin 6.4% 6.5% 5.8% EBITDA margin 10.0% 10.0% 9.1%







1 In thousands





* Audited















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION -Unaudited-







In U.S. Dollar September 30, December 31, In million pesos 2019 2019 2018*







TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,811.9 55,450.3 52,865.6







Total current assets 1,556.2 30,689.1 29,775.0 Cash and cash equivalents 927.1 18,283.1 18,458.5 Total accounts receivable 212.0 4,179.9 3,486.5 Inventories 349.8 6,897.7 6,649.1 Other current assets 67.4 1,328.3 1,180.9







Total non current assets 1,255.6 24,761.3 23,090.6 Net property, plant and equipment 927.6 18,291.6 18,018.2 Other non current Assets 328.1 6,469.7 5,072.4







TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 766.3 15,111.2 14,699.9







Total current liabilities 418.6 8,254.1 9,084.9 Notes payable to banks 178.2 3,514.7 3,492.8 Accounts payable 176.4 3,478.9 4,228.4 Other taxes payable and other accruals 63.9 1,260.4 1,363.7







Total long-term liabilities 347.7 6,857.1 5,614.9 Long-term debt 75.7 1,493.1 1,544.8 Other non current liabilities 63.7 1,256.0 302.8 Deferred income taxes 208.3 4,108.0 3,767.3







TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,045.6 40,339.2 38,165.7







Capital stock 59.6 1,174.4 1,174.3 Commission in shares issued 21.0 414.5 414.5 Retained earnings 1,902.6 37,519.8 35,354.5 Others accounts 58.4 1,152.4 1,153.0 Non controlling interest 4.0 78.0 69.5







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,811.9 55,450.3 52,865.6







*Audited







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



In million of pesos





-Unaudited-















U.S. Dollar September 30,

2019 2019 2018*







NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 215.7 4,254.0 3,623.2







ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES: 17.4 343.8 362.1 Depreciation and others 48.9 963.3 937.4 Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment (5.0) (99.1) 20.3 Other Items (26.4) (520.4) (595.6)







NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES 233.2 4,597.8 3,985.2 CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION: (164.2) (3,238.9) (2,147.3) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 24.8 489.6 111.2 Decrease (increase) in inventories (20.2) (398.1) 50.0 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (111.5) (2,199.0) (578.0) Other Items (57.4) (1,131.5) (1,730.6)







NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 68.9 1,358.9 1,837.9







NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (29.6) (583.1) (353.5) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (66.0) (1,301.2) (1,329.0) Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment 9.5 186.9 12.8 Other Items 26.9 531.2 962.7







CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES 39.3 775.7 1,484.4







Net cash provided by financing activities: (50.3) (992.1) (1,538.1) Proceeds from loans 246.4 4,859.0 3,237.5 Principal payments on loans (246.4) (4,858.6) (3,456.1) Dividends paid (42.6) (840.0) (852.0) Other items (7.7) (152.5) (467.4) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents (11.0) (216.3) (53.7)







Cash and investments at the beginning of year $ 961.0 18,451.9 17,240.1 CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 924.7 18,23050.6 17,1086.4







*Audited















DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT

Third Quarter 2019

















Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2019



































TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT OBJECTIVE NOTIONAL VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY REASONABLE VALUE AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR GUARANTIES REQUIRED 3Q-2019 2Q-2019 3Q-2019 2Q-2019 Forward Vanilla Hedge $ 20,798 $19.72

$19.20

$-2,595 $-11,503 70% in 2019 and 30% in 2020 The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee Futures for corn and soybean meal Hedge $ 218,171 CORN CORN $ 4,898 $ 5,654 55% in 2019; 45% in 2020 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price Mar-20 $ 3.995 Mar-20 $ 4.395 May-20 $ 4.053



Jul-20 $ 4.085







Sep-19 $ 4.248 Dec-19 $ 3.880 Dec-19 $ 4.315 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price Jan-20 $ 302.8 Aug-19 $ 315.3 Mar-20 $ 306.2 Jan-20 $ 324.8 May-20 $ 310.4 Mar-20 $ 327.0 Jul-20 $ 314.8 May-20 $ 329.0 Aug-20 $ 316.7 Jul-20 $ 331.0 Sep-20 $ 317.7 Aug-20 $ 331.4 Oct-20 $ 317.7 Sep-20 $ 331.6 Dec-20 $ 319.5 Oct-20 $ 330.4 Options of Corn Hedge $ 727,945 CORN CORN $ 113 $ 11,339 92% in 2019; 8% in 2020 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price Dec-19 $ 3.880 Jul-19 $ 3.752 Mar-20 $ 3.995 Sep-19 $ 4.248 May-20 $ 4.053 Dec-19 $ 4.315 Jul-20 $ 4.085 Jan-20 $ 4.395 Options of soybean meal Hedge $ 73,521 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL -$ 1,290 $ 2,738 52% in 2019; 48% in 2020 In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price Dec-19 $ 301.0 Aug-19 $ 315.3 Jan-20 $ 302.8 Sep-19 $ 313.0 Mar-20 $ 306.2 Oct-19 $ 325.9 May-20 $ 310.4 Dec-19 $ 316.8 Jul-20 $ 314.8 Jan-20 $ 324.8



Mar-20 $ 327.0





















-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of September 30, 2019.





-The notional value represents the net position as of September 30, 2019 at the exchange rate of Ps. 19.72 per one dollar.

-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.











